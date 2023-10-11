Paris Hilton shares joyful family update as she gives insight into 'growing' baby boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton feels like the luckiest woman in the world since becoming a mom to son Phoenix Barron earlier this year – and her little boy is already growing up before her eyes.

The "Stars are Blind" singer, 42, welcomed Phoenix, eight months, in January via surrogacy, with her husband Carter Reum, who she married in November 2022.

Since baby Phoenix's arrival, the Y2K icon has excitedly shared epic photos, adorable moments, and everything in between about her baby boy, and she just gave more insight into his life as his first birthday approaches.

Speaking with People, Paris gave a sweet update on Phoenix: "He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago."

She shared that he loves the music and swimming classes he's been taking, plus, she added: "We're getting ready for him to start talking and walking and turning into a toddler."

Further gushing about becoming a mom, she said: "Phoenix is just my world. He is the most beautiful little baby boy."

© Instagram Paris announced baby Phoenix's arrival in January

She went on: "He's growing up so fast, but he has just made my life feel so complete," adding: "I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have."

Paris continued: "It's just how much love I could have for someone," explaining: "I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

© Instagram The doting mom said Phoenix loves his swimming lessons

Earlier this year when celebrating her first Mother's Day, the former reality star penned a heartfelt tribute to her son and motherhood on Instagram, writing: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

© Instagram Paris at home with her eight-month-old

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

© Getty Paris and her husband Carter tied the knot in November 2021

She then said: "This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today."

Paris concluded: "I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life."

