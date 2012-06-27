First look at 'Superstar' TV talent show

He has already found top talent for West End productions of The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Oliver!, and The Wizard of Oz.



Now, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is searching for a new Superstar.



In his new TV talent search Superstar, the theatre empresario is looking for a lead in his new project – a revival of his classic musical Jesus Christ Superstar.









The winner – decided by a public vote – will take top billing in a special arena tour of the rock opera, which will kick off at London’s O2 arena in September.



Spice Girl Mel C has already been cast as Mary Magdalene alongside Radio 1’s Chris Moyles as King Herod and Australian comedian Tim Minchin as Judas.



And as anticipation mounts ahead of the Superstar TV launch, Lord Lloyd Webber has posed with his panelists Jason Donovan and Dawn French for an official photo.



The trio are fronting the new talent show with Amanda Holden presenting the live shows.













"I'm gagging to find Jesus with the help of the good Lord," comedian Dawn said when she signed up for the show.



"I have actually been searching for him my whole life, and I can’t believe that inside a few weeks we are going to find him!



"The fact that he is going to be a rock God is a massive bonus."



Jason – who played the lead in the Lloyd Webber musical Joseph from 1991 to 1993 – added: "We have unearthed some cracking talent so far and I'm really pleased I've had the time to get to know the finalists as we've moved through the competition stages.



"It's an honour to sit by Andrew on the judging panel and I can't wait for the live shows to start."