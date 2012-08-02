Sofia Vergara's son confirms engagement to her businessman beau

Sofia Vergara's son has confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Nick Loeb.



When the Latina bombshell recently turned 40, she and a 107-strong entourage travelled to Mexico to celebrate.



Sofia's son Manolo was also there, camera in hand, to immortalize the moment for his mockumentary YouTube series about life with his famous mum.

At the time, reports were rife her businessman beau Nick popped the question during the trip, proposing marriage against the stunning backdrop of the Chichen Itza Mayan pyramids.



Now, Manolo's footage confirms what the world had suspected, and captures the dazzling ring that consolidated his mum's relationship.



"Once they were to the top of the pyramid, my mother's longtime boyfriend, Nick, proposed to her," he says in the video.

"One of my mum's dreams came true. As a little girl, she always wanted to go to the top of the pyramids. Unfortunately, people are not allowed to do that anymore.



But since it was her birthday, her team worked for months on end to get her special permission to go up."



Sofia has been dating Nick since 2010 after catching his eye at a Golden Globes party.



If they make things official, the marriage will be her second time down the aisle. Her marriage to childhood sweetheart Joe Gonzalez ended in 1993. Manolo is the couple's son and is now 20.