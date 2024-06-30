Yellowstone star Josh Lucas confirms engagement to Brianna Ruffalo – details

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas is engaged! Confirming the news, the actor – who portrays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton – took to Instagram on Saturday, June 29. Posting a video of his fiancee, Brianna Ruffalo, the ABC7 meteorologist could be seen wiping away tears with a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand.

"For the last 2 years in every way and every day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole," Josh penned in the caption. "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'. I WAY love you Brianna & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky."

Josh, 53, proposed to Brianna during a romantic dinner and invited a band of musicians to serenade her after the big moment. His song of choice was 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley.

© Instagram Josh and Brianna have been dating for two years

Inundated with congratulations, Josh's famous friends were among the first to comment on his engagement news. "So happy for you two!!!!!!" replied supermodel Kaia Gerber. "Congratulations to you both," responded singer, Ricky Martin.

Shortly after the proposal, Brianna herself took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers. "Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life… and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced- on every level," she began.

"This was the easiest and best question I've ever answered. So, here's to forever with my love, my best friend. I can't wait to keep living this life with you."

Josh and Brianna – who began dating in 2022 – have been enjoying a getaway in Italy recently, which is likely where the actor proposed. Earlier in the week, Brianna had shared a carousel of photos from their recent trip to Positano and Naples.

"Back to the motherland, favorite place with my favorite guy. So wonderful to return with a quick visit to Naples this time around as well, finally got to see where my grandfather is from, fell in love with Napoli and felt my papa with me," she wrote on Thursday.

Josh isn't the only Yellowstone star to celebrate a major milestone. On May 30, co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison revealed that they'd tied the knot at her family home in Dallas, Texas.

© Getty Josh's Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison recently tied the knot

The pair – who confirmed their relationship in April 2023 – opted for a cowboy-themed black-tie wedding. Hassie, 34, rocked two different wedding dresses by Galia Lahav and Netta BenShabu. While Ryan, 43, teamed a tuxedo by Kiton with custom-made boots from Republic Boots in Texas.