Craig David surprises two fans by accepting YouTube wedding invitation

Craig David has surprised a bride and groom by accepting an invitation to their wedding.



Theo Coyne, 28, and Lisa Potter-Dixon, 29, were amazed when the singer flew all the way from LA to Witchford, near Ely, Cambs, to surprise them on their big day.



The couple, who have are big fans of the singer recorded their own video asking Craig to attend their wedding and posted it on YouTube in May.





The video, a spoof of his hit song 7 Days, soon went viral on Twitter and was eventually viewed by the artist himself.



Craig's management got in touch with the couple, from Teddington, London, and told them the singer would make every effort to attend and much to everyone's astonishment he turned up.



Theo and Lisa got married at Ely Register Office on 17 Aug and then on Saturday had a huge party for family and friends at Lisa's father and stepmother's house in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Fenland village of Witchford.



Then at 9pm Craig, whose debut single Fill Me In made him the youngest sole male artist in the UK to reach number one, suddenly turned up.





"It was amazing to see him. He was lovely and really down-to-earth and happy to mingle with all the guests," said a guest.



"He was happy to sign things for the guests and then he did an impromptu set and Theo even rapped with him.



"Everyone knew all the words and it was an incredible atmosphere. It was a dream come true for Theo and Lisa."



Lisa, a make-up artist for Benefit, tweeted: "Craig! Thank you! You are the man. You'll never understand what you being here meant to us. Absolute hero."



After the wedding Craig David posted on his Instagram account: "Had the most amazing experience last night surprising Theo and Lisa at their wedding celebrations!



"Seeing them so happy having me attend and hearing me sing was as emotional for me as it was for them





"They told me how they have been fans of my music from the start of my career, have bought all of my songs, been to over 25 of my concerts and that my music had brought them closer together over the eight years that they have been partners.



"Theo is a great guy and has found a beautiful wife in Lisa. I was so happy to be at their wedding celebrations with their friends and family.



"They told me it was a dream come true for them and for me no money or material item could give me this much happiness and so much happiness for them at the same time! Wow!"