Katie Holmes goes incognito as she rides the New York subway

Katie Holmes has been spotted riding the subway in New York.



The understated mother-of-one nearly went unnoticed as she travelled in dark sunglasses and a plain black coat.



The 33-year-old was making her way to the first rehearsals for her Broadway show Dead Accounts.

Speaking of her Broadway comeback at the presentation of the play on Friday, the actress said she was "really excited to be back".



"It is really wonderful to be in the rehearsal phase of Dead Accounts, people will laugh and be touched," she concluded.



The A-lister is becoming a regular on the subway, using it to hop the few short stops from her luxury apartment to the rehearsal location.



But Katie isn't the only celebrity ditching her car.



Rihanna, AnnaSophia Robb, Keanu Reeves, Ginnifer Goodwin, Christina Ricci, Agyness Deyn and Catherine Zeta-Jones have all been spotted using public transport in both New York and London.