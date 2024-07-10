Katie Holmes delights Dawson's Creek fans as she shares glimpse of 'incredible' night out

Katie Holmes is living her best life, as she enjoyed a night out watching the Dave Matthews Band at Northwell, Jones Beach Theater in New York State. The actress took to Instagram to share her experience - and her Dawson's Creek fan base found a hidden connection between Katie and the band which delighted them.

The former Dawson's Creek star shared a photo of her ticket, and a separate snap with members of the band in a black-and-white filter. She smiled brightly, wearing a casual fit of a white t-shirt and patchwork patterned jeans, captioning the photo: "Thank you @davematthewsband for an AMAZING night!"

© @katieholmes Instagram Katie Holmes attended the Dave Matthews Band gig at Jones Beach Theater

Fans took to the comments to compliment her band choice - and to comment on Dave Matthews' own connection with Dawson's Creek.

"And Dave Matthews Band has been on Dawson’s Creek!" One fan chimed in, referring to the band's featured song "Lover Lay Down" in the episode High Risk Behaviour in season two.

© @katieholmes Katie Holmes hangs out with Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band wasn't the only artist to get played on the iconic 90s show, with "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer and "C'est La Vie" by B*Witched also featuring.

Another fan commented: "This is so 90s", in reference to the two icons of that decade coming together in one photo. A third similarly added: "So fun! All of my college throwbacks in one place."

Responding to one comment stating that Dave Matthews Band were on their bucket list, Katie confirmed that the gig "was so incredible!"

For those wondering just what Katie's favorite Dave Matthews track is, she answered the question in the comments - "Crash".

Katie Holmes shared several personal photos from her time in Paris

This isn't the first time Katie has shown off a more personal side to her fans, as she got playful when recounting her trip to Paris for Fashion Week on Instagram. She shared a photo of a white bunny perched on a wall, appearing to eat the star's sandwich. Another photo saw giant stuffed toys sat at a table full of food outside a café.

No doubt, Katie is enjoying some time to herself ahead of her daughter Suri's move to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she will reportedly attend Carnegie Mellon University, where she will attend the School of Design.

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

Suri recently graduated from LaGuardia High School in New York, where she was active in the theater community, taking part in a school production of The Addams Family as Morticia Addams.

On raising her daughter in New York, Katie told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe."