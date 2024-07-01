Katie Holmes recently teamed up with her beloved mother, Kathleen Holmes, for a project close to their hearts.

Kathleen got involved in her daughter's collaboration with APC Paris, designing a beautiful quilt as part of the collection.

And it sounds like she had a wonderful time too, as she shared a special message on social media shortly after the collection's launch.

Commenting on a photo Katie shared on Instagram from the evening, Kathleen wrote: "I loved being together with all of you," alongside a series of pink love heart emojis.

Katie's love of fashion and design comes from her mom, who had her own drapery business for many years before the actress was born. What's more, this love of crafting has now been passed onto Katie's daughter Suri Cruise, 18, who is getting ready to study design at college.

Chatting to InStyle about her mom, the actress said proudly: "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up.

"But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

She went on to give an insight into Suri's own involvement in crafts, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too. I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

Katie is no doubt getting stuck into work ahead of a bittersweet change in her personal life, which is happening all too soon. In August, Suri will be flying the nest to attend college, having got accepted into the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, the private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was established in 19000 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West. It is thought that creative Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

Katie's mom and her dad, Martin Holmes, have both played a pivotal role in Suri's life. She has been pictured out and about with them on many occasions and Katie and Suri spent the majority of the pandemic in Ohio, which is where her parents live and where the star was raised with her siblings.

Recently, she stepped out in New York City with them to attend the annual ABT Spring Gala in May. They posed for photos on the red carpet and went on to enjoy watching a special one-night-only show, featuring a curated selection of dancers who will be part of ABT's upcoming 2024 Spring season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere.