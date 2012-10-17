'It was so emotional': Mel C delighted to team up with Emma for duet

After teaming up with the rest of the Spice Girls for their thrilling Olympics Closing Ceremony performance, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton have joined forces again.



The gal pals were delighted to sing together on I Know Him So Well, which appears on the former Sporty Spice's new album Stages.









It's a cover of Barbara Dickson and Elaine Paige's 1984 hit single, taken from the musical Chess, and will be released on November 1.



Mel said: "I wasn't sure she would do it but when I asked her she squealed!



"It was so emotional when we first heard our voices together again. It's so Spice Girls. I'm so excited for people to hear it!"



A video featuring a section of the duet shows the pair loving every moment as they sing together, hugging at the end. Mel wears a dress by their friend Victoria Beckham in the clip.









Mel tweeted a still of them embracing, taken from the video, with the caption: "hugging Baby, wearing Sporty."



The two friends will perform the song together at a special live concert for BBC Children in Need in London's Savoy Theatre on October 28.



Other artists on the bill include US soul legend Dionne Warwick, Leona Lewis and The Overtones.