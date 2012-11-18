'Peep Show' star David Mitchell weds his poker playing love Victoria Coren

They share the names of one of Britain's most famous couples and now David Mitchell and Victoria Coren have tied the knot in an intimate church ceremony. Actor and comedian David chose a black tailcoat over a grey suit for his union with poker player Victoria.



Robert Webb, David's Peep Show co-star took the role of best man. The comedy duo met whilst both studying at Cambridge University and have since created Channel 4's longest running sitcom, now approaching its eighth series.





The wedding guest list was filled with several big names in comedy including David Baddiel and his wife Absolutely actress Morwenna Banks, Jimmy Carr, Sandi Toksvig, Frank Skinner and Claudia Winkleman who acted as Victoria's bridesmaid.



Claudia's sister Sophie Winkleman is well-known for her role in David and Robert's show Peep Show and is also married to Lord Frederick Windsor, whose parents are Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.



Thirty-nine-year-old Victoria, who is a professional poker player, wore a stylish fishtail dress with lace sleeves for the occasion held at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park in London. The glamorous blonde was given away by her brother Giles, who is a well-known food critic, as her father, TV personality Alan Coren, sadly passed away in 2007.





The bride, who also hosts BBC4 quiz show Only Connect, met 38-year-old David in 2007 at star-studded party and the pair revealed they were dating in 2010. In his autobiography, Wiltshire-born David admitted "I was hopelessly in love. I kept going because of her".

David asked his new wife the big question in March and announced the news in the traditional way of the Times Newspaper's Births, Marriages and Deaths column.