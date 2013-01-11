Comeback fever hits pop world as Destiny's Child and Justin Timberlake release new material

Just 11 days into the new year, pop acts are breaking decades of musical silence with music sensations Destiny's Child and Justin Timberlake both announcing that they will be soon releasing new material. This news came in the same week that David Bowie broke his 10 year hiatus with a surprise return in the form of his new single Where Are We Now.



American R'n'B trio Destiny’s Child announced their comeback news on Beyoncé’s website, complete with the cover for the new release, entitled Love Songs - the girls' first album since 2004. “I am so proud to announce the first original Destiny’s Child music in eight years,” said the star. The compilation album, which features the best love songs from Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams will herald the release of single Nuclear, which will be the sole fresh addition to the track listing. Produced by rap superstar Pharrell Williams and Michelle, the sought-after track will be available on January 29.





Beyoncé is regarded by many as the most successful singer of the trio and one of the hottest acts in the world. Said to be releasing solo material in April on top of her superbowl and inauguration appearances, the singer has been spotted taking a well deserved break with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy in the Bahamas. Sharing an intimate family moment with her fans on Tumblr, the star posted a photo of her daughter tottering into the idyll’s ocean as she held her doting mother’s hand.





Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has also taken helm of 2013 and led his fans on a suspense-filled chase in anticipation of his new material. Although the star recently claimed that “he didn’t have a single song ready to go”, the former N-Sync star set Twitter alight as he advised his followers to clock-watch. “Thursday, January 10th, 2013 at 9:01 am PST...” said the newlywed. True to his word, the singer announced: “To whom it may concern… I THINK I’M READY!” alongside a link to his website, which revealed a never-seen-before clip of the singer making his way to a recording studio. In the black and white short, Justin got confessional as he mused on the art of making music: “Someone asked me the other day 'So are you just done with music? It means more to me than to anybody else in the world.'"





The artist also revealed that he was a perfectionist with his music. “Look I've only done two albums in 10 years, that's the way I really look at it. What does the next decade mean for me? I'm the one who sits and is obsessive about it before you even get to hear it.” The singer added that creating music was “physical torture.” He added: “As close as I get to it, I don't know that I could physically torture myself year in and year out and expect it to fulfill me the way that it does and the way that it is right now. I don't want to put anything out that out that I feel is something I don't love. You just don't get that every day. You have to wait for it...I'm ready.”



Following the video, fans will be able to see a countdown to more information from the cryptic singer, which will be available on Monday January 14 at 9am Greenwich Mean Time. Rumours have circulated that the new track will feature collaborations with Jay-Z and rapper and producer Timbaland.