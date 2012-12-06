Taylor Swift celebrates impressive list of Grammy nods with storming live show gig

Taylor Swift made a return to her country roots to present the prestigious Grammy nominations ceremony.



The country music star looked right at home as she presented the live show - which took place in Nashville, Tennessee - alongside rapper counterpart and Grammy live veteran presenter LL Cool J. Living up to her reputation as a style icon, the singer opted for a demure cream lace skater dress and nude peeptoe platform heels to warm up the crowd.





Taylor, however, was not the only act to score success on Wednesday night. Celebrating a mix of rap, r'n'b and rock, Grammy favourites Jay-Z and Kanye West shared more than a good friendship with six nods each. Ohio-based rockers The Black Keys also earned nominations of an equal number, with front man Dan Auerbach also up for best producer of the year. Newcomers Fun and Frank Ocean have also welcomed themselves into the fold with an impressive six nominations, offering the five acts the opportunity to equal Adele's six Grammy titles from the previous year.

Although her One Direction beau Harry Styles was nowhere to be seen, the singer and actress had a lot to smile about as she jammed with her co-presenter to a beatbox version of single Mean. She may have charmed the crowd with her presenting prowess, but it was her impressive list of nominations that stole the show.



Up for the the record of the Year for anthem We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for The Hunger Games record Safe & Sound, the country belle’s multi-million selling album Red had evidently gone down a treat with the big names in the business.



Congratulating We Are Young rockers Fun on their success, Taylor said: "When you call your band fun with a period at the end of the sentence, you set a very high standard for yourself and for fun itself. Fortunately this band from New York has lived up to the name in the best possible way."



Flying the flag for Britain, folk group Mumford and Sons are up for the best album title for second album Babel, competing against Jack White's Blunderbuss, Fun's We Are Young, Frank Ocean's Channel Orange and The Black Keys' El Camino for the most coveted prize of the ceremony. Coldplay will be battling it out for the best rock album and the best rock performance, whilst Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Florence and the Machine and Muse have also been named big award contenders. My Generation sensations The Who will also take home the lifetime achievement award title, after rocking it out for more than five decades.



The 55th Grammy awards ceremony will take place on February 10 in Los Angeles, with a staggering 81 awards up for grabs.