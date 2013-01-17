No awkwardness for Jennifer Lopez and her Hollywood exes

For some people, running into three exes at once would be rather awkward. But not so for superstar Jennifer Lopez who kept her cool at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday despite seeing former flames Diddy, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper.



During her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show Jennifer was asked by the host "so you're there at the awards and you're going to run into everybody in Hollywood, including people that you possibly dated. Is that awkward? Is that weird?"

Laughing in reaction the 43-year-old said: "No because I see them a lot, we're in the same business, we run in the same circles." And when Ellen asked "it's not like you haven't seen Diddy in a long time?" She replied: "no I've seen him."



The Jenny from the Block singer dated Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, back in 1999 when he was known as Puff Daddy. And to prove that time has been a great healer, Jennifer was heard warmly greeting the rapper at the LA-based awards with an affectionate: "Hello baby!"



Diddy isn't the only ex Jennifer remains on good terms with. Her standing ovation for Ben Affleck when he collected his Best Director and Best Picture awards showed she is still close to her former fiancé.



"I was happy for him," Jennifer told Ellen. "It was a great movie." The New York-born-star revealed that her pride stems back to the couple's relationship in 2002. "They were really hard on us in the press when we dated back in the day. On movies and things like that, so it was a nice moment."

Jennifer and Ben, who is now married to Valentine's Day actress Jennifer Garner, met just before filming comedy Gigli. The two quickly became one of Hollywood's hottest couples and were known in the media as 'Bennifer' for the two years that they were together.



But despite getting engaged and setting an autumnal date for their wedding, their relationship was not to be and they called it a day in 2004. They have remained good friends and any hard feelings are no doubt displaced by the fact that they are both settled in other relationships.



Jennifer is now with 25-year-old dancer Casper Smart. The two hit it off shortly after Jennifer separated from Marc Anthony, father of her two children. And whilst some were sceptical of their 18-year age gap, Jennifer has said that she couldn't be happier right now: "He’s fantastic," she gushed. "He's like my best friend."



"I can tell him everything, when I'm feeling down, when I'm feeling good. He gives moral support, endless love and support." Although Casper has been Jennifer's constant companion in her personal life, the Golden Globes was the first time he had accompanied his partner to a high profile awards ceremony.