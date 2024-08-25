Jennifer Lopez makes surprising return to social media after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has made her return to social media following news of her divorce to Ben Affleck, and she's soaking in the fan love.

The singer has been radio silent on social media in the days after it emerged she had filed for divorce but on Friday August 23 she reposted a picture shared by a fan account that showed the mom-of-two in a fluffy pink pajama set taking a selfie in front of a Christmas tree.

There was no mention of Ben or the divorce filing, but the post showed that Jennifer had been keeping an eye on social media and was focusing on herself.

© Jennifer Lopez Jennifer reshared a picture posted by a JLo fan account

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20

After months of speculation, Jennifer filed on Tuesday August 20 in LA County Superior Court on Tuesday without an attorney present. She cited the reason for her and Ben's split as "irreconcilable differences", and the documents also state that Jennifer requested that neither she, nor Ben, be awarded spousal support.

The documents revealed their date of separation was April 26, 2024.

© Pascal Le Segretain Ben and Jennifer attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" on September 10, 2021

No prenup for Bennifer

It is believed that neither Ben nor Jen signed a prenuptial agreement meaning their individual earnings from the past two years could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2022, have reportedly been living apart since May.

© Getty Ben and Jennifer were first engaged in 2003

Months of speculation over Bennifer divorce

Over the past few months, reports have suggested that the pair have been facing trouble; Jen spent her birthday with friends in the Hamptons and on Ben's birthday on August 15, Jennifer attended a Bruno Mars concert in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Ben, affectionately known as 'Bennifer,' first captured the public's imagination in the early 2000s when they first fell in love on the set of Gigi.

© Getty Images Jennifer with Ben's youngest son Samuel Affleck

Bennifer first met in 2001

They became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood and were set to be married before they split in 2004.

But almost two decades later, in 2021, they rekindled their romance, with Ben proposing and the pair first marrying in an elopement in Las Vegas before enjoying a large celebration with friends and family, including Jennifer's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben's three children,. Violet, 18, Fin, 16, 12-year-old Samuel, in Georgia.

However they also spent their second wedding anniversary this summer apart, and further adding fuel to the fire was the news that they had placed their $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills on the market.

Ben later purchased a $20million home in Pacific Palisades, near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his children, without JLo.

