Ben Affleck steps out with Jennifer Garner to same event as ex Jennifer Lopez

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck inadvertently crossed paths on Friday as they attended the same event in Brentwood, LA, narrowly missing each other as their families joined them.

Jennifer was accompanied by one of her 16-year-old twins, Emme, and a few friends, while Ben brought along his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and their middle child, Fin, 15.

J-Lo sported a gray jumpsuit belted at the waist, and a pair of nude heels for the occasion. She donned a brown shoulder bag to complete the chic look and wore her shining hair down in waves.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez makes her first major appearance since Ben Affleck divorce filing

Ben opted to dress down in a maroon graphic shirt and jeans, with Nike sneakers and a maroon jacket.

Alias actress Jennifer Garner also went for the casual look on Friday, dressed in jeans and a black sweater, complete with a warming scarf and her brunette hair tied back.

The pair are likely not on speaking terms as the "Let's Get Loud" singer filed for divorce in August after just two years of marriage, but that didn't stop Jennifer from revealing how she was feeling after the shock split.

© AKGS Ben was spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at the same event as J-Lo

Speaking to Interview magazine last week, she detailed how her "whole world [expletive] exploded" when the couple divorced just two months ago.

"You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," she told the publication.

"You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"

© AKGS The exes were joined by their 15-year-old, Fin

The mother of two shared how much she grew from the awful experience: "Now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'that is exactly what I needed.'"

"'Thank you, god. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it.'"

However, Jennifer said she doesn't regret her relationship and marriage with the Batman actor.

© Mondadori Portfolio Jennifer filed for divorce in August this year

"Not one second. That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did," she said.

She added that the feelings she dealt with after the breakup were "lonely, unfamiliar, scary", and "desperate", but that she is working through them and finding the light at the end of the tunnel.

"But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

© Getty Images The pair first began dating in 2002 before calling it quits in 2004

She continued, "Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."

"I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, 'No, I'm actually good.'"

Jennifer and Ben first met in 2002 and were engaged until they split in 2004; they rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in July 2022.