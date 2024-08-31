Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez shocks with appearance in first photos since filing for divorce
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez shocks with appearance in first photos since filing for divorce
jennifer lopez walking around la© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez shocks with appearance in first photos since filing for divorce

JLo filed for divorce from Ben in August 2024, weeks after their second-wedding anniversary

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez has been pictured for the first time since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck – and in a surprising turn of events, it appears the singer is still wearing her wedding ring.

The mom-of-two had kept a low profile after deciding to confirm her split from Ben; the official date of separation happened earlier in the year on April 26, 2024.

But Jennifer was ready to be seen again on August 30, as she was pictured stepping out of a car in a white cross tank halter neck top paired with flared denim jeans and wedge sandals. Yet it was the gold band on her ring finger that surprised many, with the ring appearing to show that there was still love for her former husband.

*EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Jennifer Lopez steps out in her first public appearance since filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck last week. JLo has kept a low profile since deciding to finalize the separation between her and Ben after stating their official date of separation happened earlier in the year on April 26, 2024.© Backgrid
Jennifer Lopez steps out in her first public appearance since filing for divorce

The decision to file for divorce came after months of speculation; Jennifer and Ben first met in early 2002, when they were cast in the romantic crime comedy Gigli.

By the end of 2002, they were engaged to be married, and their fame led to the first celebrity portmanteau of "Bennifer". But it also led to tension, with Jennifer telling Variety earlier in 2024 that their first relationship "crumbled under the weight of the pressure".

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)© Getty
Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021

"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out," she said.

They ended their relationship three days before the wedding, and they both moved on, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony and welcoming twins Max and Emme, now 16, while Ben married actress Jennifer Garner, and welcomed children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben Affleck (L) and his fiance actress/singer Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Lakers v. San Antonio Spurs playoff game at the Staples Center May 11, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Lopez and Affleck postponed their wedding, which was scheduled for this weekend, and has now reportedly spit up, possibly temporarily. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Ben and Jennifer, pictured in 2003

But in 2021, 21 years after they first met, they rekindled their romance, and they went Instagram official when Jennifer shared a tribute to Ben in honor of his 52nd birthday in July of that year.

Together they then made their second red carpet debut as a couple again during the Venice Film Festival, and months later Ben proposed for a second time with a green eight-carat diamond, one of the most rare diamond hues in the world.

ben affleck and jennifer lopez wedding
Ben and Jen wed in 2022, 20 years after calling off their first engagement

Older and with more experience, they refused to take their time, and they enjoyed an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in July 2022 followed by their official wedding weekend in Georgia in August, surrounded by family and friends.

But it wasn't to be, and Jennifer filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. They have placed their $68 million mansion on the market.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More