Jennifer Lopez shocks with appearance in first photos since filing for divorce

Jennifer Lopez has been pictured for the first time since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck – and in a surprising turn of events, it appears the singer is still wearing her wedding ring.

The mom-of-two had kept a low profile after deciding to confirm her split from Ben; the official date of separation happened earlier in the year on April 26, 2024.

But Jennifer was ready to be seen again on August 30, as she was pictured stepping out of a car in a white cross tank halter neck top paired with flared denim jeans and wedge sandals. Yet it was the gold band on her ring finger that surprised many, with the ring appearing to show that there was still love for her former husband.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez steps out in her first public appearance since filing for divorce

The decision to file for divorce came after months of speculation; Jennifer and Ben first met in early 2002, when they were cast in the romantic crime comedy Gigli.

By the end of 2002, they were engaged to be married, and their fame led to the first celebrity portmanteau of "Bennifer". But it also led to tension, with Jennifer telling Variety earlier in 2024 that their first relationship "crumbled under the weight of the pressure".

© Getty Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021

"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out," she said.

They ended their relationship three days before the wedding, and they both moved on, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony and welcoming twins Max and Emme, now 16, while Ben married actress Jennifer Garner, and welcomed children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben and Jennifer, pictured in 2003

But in 2021, 21 years after they first met, they rekindled their romance, and they went Instagram official when Jennifer shared a tribute to Ben in honor of his 52nd birthday in July of that year.

Together they then made their second red carpet debut as a couple again during the Venice Film Festival, and months later Ben proposed for a second time with a green eight-carat diamond, one of the most rare diamond hues in the world.

Ben and Jen wed in 2022, 20 years after calling off their first engagement

Older and with more experience, they refused to take their time, and they enjoyed an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in July 2022 followed by their official wedding weekend in Georgia in August, surrounded by family and friends.

But it wasn't to be, and Jennifer filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. They have placed their $68 million mansion on the market.

