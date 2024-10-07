Jennifer Lopez makes her first major appearance since Ben Affleck divorce filing

Jennifer Lopez was glowing in her first major public appearance since her split with husband Ben Affleck, in a pre-recorded segment for the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

In the clip, which aired on Sunday during the CBS awards show, Jennifer sported a pink blouse and eye-catching gold earrings, looking unbothered and calm despite her ongoing divorce from Ben.

"It's pretty incredible, right?" the 55-year-old began in the clip. "Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl."

The songstress has a long and storied history with the awards show, which, on its 50th anniversary, aimed to "commemorate half a century of iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history", according to the AMA website.

Speaking on her debut at the prestigious night in 2001, she reflected, "It was so long ago- but the energy in the room was very electric."

Jennifer then mused on her 2011 win for Favorite Latin Artist, saying, "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for."

© American Music Awards J-Lo appeared in a pre-recorded segment to celebrate 50 years of the AMAs

Never one to fade into the background, the mother of two also hosted the event in 2015, dazzling fans and celebs alike with a medley of her greatest hits. "I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there," she said of her hosting gig.

"We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy. Maybe I'll do it again one day. Who knows?"

She finished the segment by expressing her love for music, which loves her right back after garnering two Grammy noms, a Billboard Music Award, and a whopping nine Billboard Latin Music Awards throughout her career, just to name a few.

© Kevin Winter The singer hosted the awards show in 2015

"Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now," she said. The multi-hyphenate star finished by expressing that she was "excited for the next 50 years of music- and magic."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer, who has received AMA nominations seven times over and won three times, seemed in good spirits in the video despite her relationship breakdown.

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on their second wedding anniversary on August 20 this year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and noting that she wanted neither her nor Ben to receive spousal support.

© Michael Tran Jennifer has performed countless times at the AMAs since her debut in 2001

Interestingly, she filed for divorce without using a lawyer and was self-represented, an unusual move for such a high-powered star. J-Lo listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

The breakup did not come as a surprise to fans, who noticed that the pair, who first dated in 2002 before splitting in 2004, spent their summer on opposite coasts and had not been seen together since the beginning of June.

© Getty Images Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 this year

More recently, the exes were spotted on September 14 getting lunch together with Jennifer's kids, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and two of Ben's three children, Fin and Samuel, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

The blended family were in good spirits as they dined at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.