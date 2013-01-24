Michael Buble and wife Luisana announce pregnancy news

Nearly two years after their glorious wedding day Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have announced that they are expecting to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet.



The news was revealed by the Argentinian actress who posted a sweet 20 second video on her Twitter account. In the short clip fans can see the 'Mini Buble's' first ultrasound scan as well as a picture of the happy couple.





Playing in the background is 37-year-old Michael's hit track Haven't Met You Yet, which he co-wrote especially wrote for his then girlfriend Luisana. The glamorous blonde also appeared in the song's music video.



Featured on the model's Facebook page is a message to her family and supporters saying: "I wanted to share with all of you the great joy with which God has blessed us and our families. Thanks to my family for joining me in every second of my anxiety for wanting to reveal the news and taking care of me as they do everyday with love."



Luisana continued: "Thank you to my friends for being as happy as I am and for giving me the most beautiful hugs and thank you God for giving me such a great happiness and the oppurtunity that a woman can have."







Canadian crooner Michael married 25-year-old Luisana at the end of March 2011 a month before Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot. Coincidentally now the two couples will have their first children around the same time in 2013.



The happy pair said 'I do' in a romantic religious ceremony at the historic Villa Maria, in Maximo Paz, located about an hour from Buenos Aires, the scene of their first civil marriage.



Some 300 guests, including the bride and groom's parents, gathered to watch as Michael and Luisana exchanged vows in the evangelical, bilingual event.