Clint Eastwood and 8 children reunite for pregnant youngest daughter Morgan's wedding at 22-acre ranch

Clint Eastwood and his eight children have a lot of exciting family news to celebrate this month.

On June 15, the legendary actor's youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, tied the knot with Tanner Koopmans, with whom she is also expecting her first baby.

The Dirty Harry actor, 94, shares Morgan, 27, with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, 58, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2014, who was also at the wedding. He is also a father to Laurie Murray, 69, who he did not know existed until some years after her birth, Kymber Lynn, 60, whose mom is Roxanne Tunis, Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52, both of whom he shares with first wife Maggie Johnson, plus Scott, 38, and Kathryn, 36, both of whose mom is Jacelyn Reeves, and lastly Francesca, 30, whose mom is Frances Fisher.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Clint Eastwood's 8 Children

Morgan celebrated her nuptials at her dad's famous 22-acre Mission Ranch in Carmel by the Sea, California, in front of 130 guests.

Speaking with People about the wedding, she shared it was "very European-inspired and so perfect," noting: "We wanted every element to feel as relaxed as possible." So much so, she revealed: "I did my own makeup and hair, chose some inexpensive earrings the week of [the wedding], and threw on a pair of velvet heels I'd previously worn."

Morgan and Tanner got engaged a year ago, and while she herself had initially hoped to elope, her now-husband "wanted a bigger celebration."

She continued: "I feel like our wedding was the perfect in-between because it was as intimate as it could be (with a huge family like mine), but still lively. It was just immediate family and their partners, close family friends and best friends we've known our whole lives growing up in Carmel."

MORE: Clint Eastwood then-and-now photos as the star turns 94

MORE: Clint Eastwood sports bushy beard for rare public appearance in hometown

Morgan and her family have deep ties to the idyllic California town that is Carmel; Clint was its mayor from 1986 to 1988, and it was during his first year as leader of the town that he purchased the historic Mission Ranch, which was initially erected in the 1800s, saving it from being turned into a condominium complex.

© Instagram Morgan and Tanner got engaged last year

Aside from getting married in the home she grew up in, several members of Morgan's family had important roles throughout the nuptials.

MORE: Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood, 30, sparks debate as she stuns in red swimsuit

© Instagram The newlyweds are already parents to an adorable bulldog

Her father of course walked her down the aisle, while her nephew Titan, her sister Francesca's six-year-old son with Alexander Wraith, served as the ring-bearer. It "was really special," she said, adding: "It wasn't all planned out and we kind of played it by ear [at the] last minute. It was adorable."

MORE: Clint Eastwood set to welcome new addition to his ever-growing family

© Instagram Morgan's mom Dina and her husband Scott Fisher were also at the wedding

"My husband and I didn't feel pressure to follow any typical wedding traditions," she added, noting: "We didn't really have any rules when it came to attire, and just wanted guests to wear whatever felt most comfortable."

"My favorite moments were the pre-ceremony first look with my husband and standing at the altar with him," Morgan said. "Even though everything was moving so fast around us, we got a lot of great quality time together on the day."