My Bump Takes Over: Rochelle Humes reveals pregnancy problems

Pregnancy is giving Rochelle Humes a rough ride. The Saturdays star has been finding it difficult to relax whilst her little one is so active, and has wrote about her problems on Twitter



"No matter how tired I am I'm finding it hard to sleep," admitted the singer. "I feel like I have a football team in my stomach…"



The 23-year-old star added: "I did get a pregnancy pillow which helps a bit but I feel like I'm stuck in it. Haha I cant roll over...anyone else?"





The five-months pregnant star has had a few queasy moments with her firstborn, recently cancelling an appearance on breakfast show Daybreak after struggling with a few pregnancy troubles.



Speaking to her fans on Twitter, the Up singer said: "Gutted to miss out on Daybreak this morning...first time I've missed something," said the star.

"I hated it. Felt very poorly have to listen to the baby. Sorry all x."



Despite her tumultous trimester, Rochelle couldn't be happier to be expecting her first child withher husband JLS singer Marvin. Spotted shopping for baby clothing for the little one, the couple have began preparations for the new arrival. Marvin has been the doting supportive husband, describing Michelle as a "trooper" for continuing with her hectic band schedule in spite of her difficulties.

"She is a trooper - nothing phases her, she's dealt with it really well. She has had rough days but she’s doing great," he said.



The Twitter-friendly pair announced the news of their baby joy in December, describing it as the "best Christmas present we could have asked for."



"I wanted to be the first to tell you...we have some exciting news to share!" Rochelle wrote.



"Marvin and I could not be more thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child mid next year. We have always dreamt of being parents and the news is the best early Christmas present we could have asked for. I know Marvin is going to be a great dad and we're so excited to start a family."



Singer Marvin also revealed the news to fans on his Twitter account: "Rochelle and I are SOOOOO excited to tell everyone that we are expecting our first baby!!! It's absolutely amazing! Baby is due middle of next year and all is great!! We want to say thank you to everyone for their love and support... it means so much to us!! We are over the moon! Love Marv x."





The news came five months after the couple's nuptials, which were exclusively covered by HELLO!. The pair had a star-studded celebrity wedding at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Marvin and Rochelle's black and white-themed celebration became pop group mania for the pair, who not only invited their band mates to the celebration, but boy band sensations One Direction, Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts and Blue's Simon Webb.