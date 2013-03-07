'The wedding is still on': Miley Cyrus denies split from Liam Hemsworth

In recent weeks Miley Cyrus' engagement to Liam Hemsworth has generated a lot of attention, for all the wrong reasons. And now the 20-year-old star has had enough.



"I am so sick of LA. And sick of the lies that come with it," Miley announced via Twitter on Wednesday. "I didn't call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media #draining".



There had been numerous reports in the press that she had decided to end her engagement to The Hunger Games actor Liam, following reports he had a night out with January Jones at a pre-Oscars party at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont last month.

An eyewitness told Star magazine, that the two had "hot chemistry" and that they were "all over each other". A photo also seemed to capture Liam and January, 35, driving away together in a limo. But Miley is standing by her man.



Not that everything is perfect in their relationship. A source close to Miley told People magazine, "The wedding is still on. Miley and Liam have had some problems that they are working through. Miley doesn't think it's a big deal. She loves Liam and can't wait to marry him."



Miley and Liam, 23, announced their engagement in June 2012 after three years of dating. The former Disney star met the handsome Aussie on the set of their 2009 film, The Last Song.



In January, the couple were forced to deny reports they had secretly tied the knot when Miley referred to herself as married in a magazine interview.



"I'm happy I don't have to date anyone," she told Cosmopolitan. "I was like, 'I'm so happy I'm married, because you guys are cruel!'"



Asked in the interview what kind of wedding she would have, the Nashville-born actress said, "I can't even get a coffee without a million paparazzi following me, so I don't know why anyone thinks I'm going to have this huge extravagant wedding. That is so not who I am."