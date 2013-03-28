Angelina Jolie: Brad and I are not married

When Angelina Jolie revealed a simple gold band in place of her stunning engagement ring while in Africa this week, she sent rumours aflutter that she and Brad had secretly married.



However, once the 37-year-old arrived back in LA from her visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, she swiftly quashed any assumptions that she and Brad Pitt had tied the knot.





When asked by reporters at LAX airport whether the gold ring meant that her and long-term partner Brad, 49, had married, she responded with a firm 'no'.



It seems that that the altruistic superstar had just temporarily removed her lavish Robert Procop engagement ring for her humanitarian visit to Africa – possibly out of respect for the people she was meeting or simply to keep it safe.





As a representative for the UN's refugee agency, Angelina joined British Foreign Secretary William Hague in Africa for four days this week to campaign against rape being used as a weapon of war. The pair spoke to survivors of rape and sexual violence and met political leaders.



The film star and foreign secretary have been working together since last May on a multipronged initiative, with projects ranging from funding women's clinics to sending forensic experts to the Syria, Libya, Mali and the Congo.





The high-profile duo will join forces again in three weeks time to ask countries including Britain, the US, Russia, Japan and Germany to agree to "landmark measures to secure justice for survivors of sexual violence and deter perpetrators" at the G8 Summit in London.



Brad worked with the Tomb Raider star's favourite jeweller for over a year to design the perfect sparkler for his wife-to-be. The couple, who have six children, were engaged last April but have yet to announce a date for their wedding.