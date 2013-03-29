Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley splits from fitness love

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has split up from her personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Witter. According to reports, the couple mutually decided to call time on their romance after realising they wanted "different things" from the relationship.



The soap star, 29, spoke earlier this month of her desire to have a "big family", and it's thought that may have contributed to her split from Sam, 22, who is also her personal trainer and business partner.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE



"They have just grown apart. The age gap was an issue because they want different things," a source told the Mirror. "Cath is at a stage where she wants to settle down and Sam is still only 22 so he isn't ready for that sort of commitment."



"It was a mutual decision to call it a day. They will remain friends and plan to continue training with each other, though that is going to be difficult, especially when the split is still raw and causing pain."



Catherine and Sam started dating early last year, and their love of fitness led them to create their own website SamandCath.com, offering tips on training and diet. A matching Twitter account, which the couple used to tweet messages of love to each other, has since been taken down.

VIEW GALLERY



They had recently also started up their own firm, Dream Partners Limited, with plans to bring out a DVD and exercise book.



Catherine, who has played Eva Green on Corrie since 2011, has slimmed down from a size 22 to her current svelte size 10 figure in the past 10 years - and frequenlty credited Sam with helping her stay in shape.