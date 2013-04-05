Say HELLO! to Jourdan Dunn with these five facts

She's a close friend of Cara Delevingne, reportedly dates The Voice host Reggie Yates and recently admitted that Justin Bieber "kind of flirted" with her during rehearsals for a Victoria's Secret show. Jourdan Dunn, 22, is one of Britain's most sought-after models.



Jourdan, who was born in west London, has modelled for labels including Burberry, Marc Jacobs and Yves Saint Laurent. She has appeared in various editions of Vogue and has branched out into presenting, hosting a cookery segment Jay-Z's YouTube channel.





But who is the girl behind the walk? Here are five facts you should know…



1. Jourdan, who was raised by a single mum, discovered she was pregnant at the age of 18. "I found out at Heathrow Airport on my way to a family holiday in Jamaica," she says. "I didn't know how to feel, I just knew I had to deal with the situation. Telling my mum was the hardest thing. She didn't want me to go through her struggle."



2. Greenford-born Jourdan is a close friend of Cara Delevingne. Backstage at a Topshop show London Fashion Week in February, they performed the Harlem Shake together, with their video rapidly becoming a viral sensation.

3. There are rumours that Jourdan is dating The Voice host Reggie Yates, and that they have been together for several months. "I'm having fun," says Reggie, 28, "But there's definitely one person who I'm spending a fair amount of time with." An insider said, "They have been together for months but Reggie is not someone who wants to use his relationship to boost his career."



4. Jourdan plans to move to New York this year, taking her son Riley, who suffers from sickle-cell anaemia. The prospect of moving is "exciting" she says, "But the thought of finding the right nanny — especially one who knows about sickle-cell — really scares me."

5. She was discovered while shopping in Primark, Hammersmith, in 2006, when she was just 15 years old. One of her proudest moments was appearing at the London 2012 closing ceremony alongside Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Lily Cole. "It was such a surreal thing," she says. "I had to just keep saying to myself, 'I'm in the Olympics, with Naomi and Kate. This is crazy.' It was a really big honour."