Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista rally around Christy Turlington, 55, after emotional family moment

Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Linda Evangelista were quick to rally around Christy Turlington this week, when she revealed she was now an empty-nester.

"I am officially an "empty nester" today! How do I feel about it? Ask me in three months, after my baby has moved out of our home and settled into his college dorm across the country," Christy captioned her post which showed her son Finn, 18, posing in his graduation gown and hugging his sister Grace, 20; Christy and husband Edward Burns flanked them on the outside.

"For now, I just want to share how grateful I am. Grateful that me and my child have reached this milestone," she continued. "Every day is a gift, especially when in good health and when we feel safe and well supported. I know by now that life and our experiences are fleeting and that what’s truly important is to make meaningful connections in this lifetime.

"I want to thank all those who have loved and supported my kid along this wondrous journey so far. You all made it more fun and rewarding every step of the way."

© Christy Turlington Christy Turlington poses with husband Edward Burns and their children Finn and Grace (second right)

Christy, one of the original supermodels, concluded: "So, here is to whatever is outside of the nest and to embracing as much of it as we possibly can for as long as we can from here. Congratulations, Finn & LREI Class of ‘24! We are proud to know you and to claim you as one of ours."

"Congratulations on keeping those babies alive until they can fly!" commented 'Paulina Porizkov, while Helena quipped: "He’ll be back in no time when the dorm gets iffy."

Naomi added: "Finn , happy Graduation!!! So PROUD OF YOU !!! Son of my #BFF @cturlington," and Linda congratulated the family on "this milestone". \

© Patrick McMullan Linda, Christy and Naomi at the 13th Annual CFDA Awards in 1994

Christy dominated the late 80s and early 90s as one of the original supermodels, alongside Naomi, Linda, Helena, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford.

Christy's daughter Grace, born October 23, 2003, has followed in her mother's footsteps down the runway. Grace made her runway debut in June 2023 at the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Italy. The mother-daughter duo also appeared in a Carolina Herrera campaign together.

© Getty Images Christy Turlington and her daughter Grace Burns

Finn has kept himself away from the spotlight; he played basketball in high school.

On his 18th birthday, Christy shared a sweet tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday to my 'Angelito Lindo!' You have brought nothing but warmth and sunshine into our lives since the snowy mid winter day of your arrival 18 years ago today."