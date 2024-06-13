Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's changing girl squad — from Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, to Zendaya and Karlie Kloss
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now as her Eras Tour enters the UK leg. Many people have compared her meteoric success, with Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, with her 2014 popularity following the release of 1989.

It was a simpler time: Swifties weren't concerned about masters, Taylor's Version wasn't a thing, and Taylor was walking around in a The 1975 shirt. She also had the ultimate girl squad, including Victoria's Secret supermodels and Ed Sheeran. 

Cara Delevingne waves the Union Jack flag behind Taylor Swift onstage during The 1989 World Tour at Hyde Park on June 27, 2015 © Brian Rasic/LP5
Cara Delevingne waves the Union Jack flag behind Taylor Swift onstage during The 1989 World Tour at Hyde Park on June 27, 2015

The "Bad Blood" music video cemented the girl squad as a piece of history, as the likes of Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid all came together for the star-studded music video. 

More recently, the singer enjoyed a night out on the town in London's Notting Hill, accompanied by old friends Lena and Cara Delevingne, as well as some new pals - Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Waller Bridge.

But Taylor has certainly gained - and lost a few friends since the iconic music video came out. Here's a look at Taylor's girl squad - then and now.

1/12

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez (L-R) ARE seen out for dinner at Bond St Japanese restaurant in Manhattan on November 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)© Robert Kamau

Selena Gomez

Taylor's friendship with Selena is a tale as old as time, as they bonded while both dating a Jonas brother in 2008. Their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years, with Selena calling Taylor her only celebrity friend.

2/12

taylor swift lena dunham

Lena Dunham

The Girls creator is a big reason as to why Taylor identifies as a feminist. The singer explained in a Guardian interview that being friends with Lena showed the songstress a new approach to feminism: "Without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for – has made me realise that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so." Lena doesn't even seem to mind that Taylor is best friends with her ex, Jack Antonoff.

3/12

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards © Kevin Mazur

Gigi Hadid

Taylor counts Gigi as one of her close friends, explaining that the model "has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people." They are often seen spending time together, and Gigi even caught up with Taylor in Nashville on the Eras Tour.

4/12

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne are seen in the West Village on September 27, 2016 in New York City© Alo Ceballos

Cara Delevingne

The model became friends with Taylor after meeting during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and their friendship blossomed as Cara joined Taylor onstage during her 1989 show. Cara joined Taylor during the AFC Championships, as Travis' Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

5/12

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Singer Taylor Swift (L) embraces actress/singer Zendaya during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015/FilmMagic)© Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015

Zendaya

The Challengers star played a key role in the "Bad Blood" music video, appearing to be good friends. However, they haven't really been seen together since, and fans have speculated this might be because Zendaya reportedly liked some tweets 'dissing' the singer during her feud with the Kardashians.

6/12

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams perform at the Bridgestone Arena on September 16, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage)© Frederick Breedon IV

Hayley Williams

Paramore's powerhouse songstress remains a close friend of Taylor's, with her band supporting her on the European leg of the Eras Tour, ten years after initially featuring in the "Bad Blood" music video.

7/12

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage)© Kevin Mazur/AMA2014

Karlie Kloss

Taylor's close relationship with Karlie Kloss has long been subject to speculation from Swifties, as they were once the best of friends. Karlie appeared at several shows during the 1989 tour, and they took photos together on walks. 

Fans believe that when Taylor fell out with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters, Karlie took the famous manager's side as they had also been close friends. Now, Taylor only follows the model on Instagram, and Karlie was spotted in a distant seat when the Eras Tour hit California, as opposed to in one of the priority seats.

8/12

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )© Jeff Kravitz/TAS23

Haim

The Haim sisters are close friends of Taylor's, after opening for her during the 1989 tour. They have since featured on her evermore album with "No Body, No Crime". They also appeared in Taylor's "Bejeweled" music video as evil step sisters.

9/12

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cuddle as they sit in a booth© Instagram

Blake Lively

Taylor and Blake are close friends, with the singer naming characters in her track "Betty" from the critically acclaimed folklore album after the actress' three (at the time) children. The duo can often be seen going out for dinner together, and Blake even accompanied her bestie to the Super Bowl.

10/12

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Taylor Swift and Lorde perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at Nationals Park on July 13, 2015 in Washington DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/LP5/Getty Images for TAS)© Kris Connor/LP5

Lorde

Taylor and Lorde seemed to bond as young singer songwriters, with the "Royals" singer spending time on the RED tour with her. Taylor even hugged Lorde during a performance of "22". But the "Solar Power" singer has certainly had her critiques of Taylor, as she once described being friends with her as being "like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do". The duo went to lunch and Lorde reportedly apologized for her public comments about the singer.

11/12

Actress Emma Stone and Singer Taylor Swift attend the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Universal Amphitheatre on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California.© Getty Images

Emma Stone

Taylor and Emma became friends in 2008, after meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards for Hollywood Life magazine. She described her as "a pretty normal girl", and Taylor once said that Emma gives the best advice after a breakup. Taylor's song "When Emma Falls in Love" is reportedly about the Oscar winning actress.

12/12

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner draw a crowd as they exit arm in arm after dinner with friends at Via Carota in New York City.© AKGS

Sophie Turner

Taylor befriended Sophie, who was in a relationship with the singer's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. When Sophie and Joe separated, filing for divorce, the Game of Thrones actress described Taylor as an "absolute hero" who opened her home for Sophie and her children.

