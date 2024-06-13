Taylor Swift's changing girl squad — from Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, to Zendaya and Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now as her Eras Tour enters the UK leg. Many people have compared her meteoric success, with Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, with her 2014 popularity following the release of 1989.
It was a simpler time: Swifties weren't concerned about masters, Taylor's Version wasn't a thing, and Taylor was walking around in a The 1975 shirt. She also had the ultimate girl squad, including Victoria's Secret supermodels and Ed Sheeran.
The "Bad Blood" music video cemented the girl squad as a piece of history, as the likes of Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid all came together for the star-studded music video.
But Taylor has certainly gained - and lost a few friends since the iconic music video came out. Here's a look at Taylor's girl squad - then and now.
Selena Gomez
Taylor's friendship with Selena is a tale as old as time, as they bonded while both dating a Jonas brother in 2008. Their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years, with Selena calling Taylor her only celebrity friend.
Lena Dunham
The Girls creator is a big reason as to why Taylor identifies as a feminist. The singer explained in a Guardian interview that being friends with Lena showed the songstress a new approach to feminism: "Without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for – has made me realise that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so." Lena doesn't even seem to mind that Taylor is best friends with her ex, Jack Antonoff.
Gigi Hadid
Taylor counts Gigi as one of her close friends, explaining that the model "has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people." They are often seen spending time together, and Gigi even caught up with Taylor in Nashville on the Eras Tour.
Cara Delevingne
The model became friends with Taylor after meeting during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and their friendship blossomed as Cara joined Taylor onstage during her 1989 show. Cara joined Taylor during the AFC Championships, as Travis' Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.
Zendaya
The Challengers star played a key role in the "Bad Blood" music video, appearing to be good friends. However, they haven't really been seen together since, and fans have speculated this might be because Zendaya reportedly liked some tweets 'dissing' the singer during her feud with the Kardashians.
Hayley Williams
Paramore's powerhouse songstress remains a close friend of Taylor's, with her band supporting her on the European leg of the Eras Tour, ten years after initially featuring in the "Bad Blood" music video.
Karlie Kloss
Taylor's close relationship with Karlie Kloss has long been subject to speculation from Swifties, as they were once the best of friends. Karlie appeared at several shows during the 1989 tour, and they took photos together on walks.
The Haim sisters are close friends of Taylor's, after opening for her during the 1989 tour. They have since featured on her evermore album with "No Body, No Crime". They also appeared in Taylor's "Bejeweled" music video as evil step sisters.
Blake Lively
Taylor and Blake are close friends, with the singer naming characters in her track "Betty" from the critically acclaimed folklore album after the actress' three (at the time) children. The duo can often be seen going out for dinner together, and Blake even accompanied her bestie to the Super Bowl.
Lorde
Taylor and Lorde seemed to bond as young singer songwriters, with the "Royals" singer spending time on the RED tour with her. Taylor even hugged Lorde during a performance of "22". But the "Solar Power" singer has certainly had her critiques of Taylor, as she once described being friends with her as being "like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do". The duo went to lunch and Lorde reportedly apologized for her public comments about the singer.
Emma Stone
Taylor and Emma became friends in 2008, after meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards for Hollywood Life magazine. She described her as "a pretty normal girl", and Taylor once said that Emma gives the best advice after a breakup. Taylor's song "When Emma Falls in Love" is reportedly about the Oscar winning actress.