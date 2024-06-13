Taylor Swift's changing girl squad — from Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, to Zendaya and Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now as her Eras Tour enters the UK leg. Many people have compared her meteoric success, with Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, with her 2014 popularity following the release of 1989.

It was a simpler time: Swifties weren't concerned about masters, Taylor's Version wasn't a thing, and Taylor was walking around in a The 1975 shirt. She also had the ultimate girl squad, including Victoria's Secret supermodels and Ed Sheeran.

© Brian Rasic/LP5 Cara Delevingne waves the Union Jack flag behind Taylor Swift onstage during The 1989 World Tour at Hyde Park on June 27, 2015

The "Bad Blood" music video cemented the girl squad as a piece of history, as the likes of Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid all came together for the star-studded music video.

More recently, the singer enjoyed a night out on the town in London's Notting Hill, accompanied by old friends Lena and Cara Delevingne, as well as some new pals - Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Waller Bridge.

But Taylor has certainly gained - and lost a few friends since the iconic music video came out. Here's a look at Taylor's girl squad - then and now.

1/ 12 © Robert Kamau Selena Gomez Taylor's friendship with Selena is a tale as old as time, as they bonded while both dating a Jonas brother in 2008. Their friendship has only gotten stronger over the years, with Selena calling Taylor her only celebrity friend.



2/ 12 Lena Dunham The Girls creator is a big reason as to why Taylor identifies as a feminist. The singer explained in a Guardian interview that being friends with Lena showed the songstress a new approach to feminism: "Without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for – has made me realise that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so." Lena doesn't even seem to mind that Taylor is best friends with her ex, Jack Antonoff.

3/ 12 © Kevin Mazur Gigi Hadid Taylor counts Gigi as one of her close friends, explaining that the model "has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people." They are often seen spending time together, and Gigi even caught up with Taylor in Nashville on the Eras Tour.

4/ 12 © Alo Ceballos Cara Delevingne The model became friends with Taylor after meeting during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and their friendship blossomed as Cara joined Taylor onstage during her 1989 show. Cara joined Taylor during the AFC Championships, as Travis' Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

5/ 12 © Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015 Zendaya The Challengers star played a key role in the "Bad Blood" music video, appearing to be good friends. However, they haven't really been seen together since, and fans have speculated this might be because Zendaya reportedly liked some tweets 'dissing' the singer during her feud with the Kardashians.

6/ 12 © Frederick Breedon IV Hayley Williams Paramore's powerhouse songstress remains a close friend of Taylor's, with her band supporting her on the European leg of the Eras Tour, ten years after initially featuring in the "Bad Blood" music video.



7/ 12 © Kevin Mazur/AMA2014 Karlie Kloss Taylor's close relationship with Karlie Kloss has long been subject to speculation from Swifties, as they were once the best of friends. Karlie appeared at several shows during the 1989 tour, and they took photos together on walks. Fans believe that when Taylor fell out with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters, Karlie took the famous manager's side as they had also been close friends. Now, Taylor only follows the model on Instagram, and Karlie was spotted in a distant seat when the Eras Tour hit California, as opposed to in one of the priority seats.

8/ 12 © Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 Haim The Haim sisters are close friends of Taylor's, after opening for her during the 1989 tour. They have since featured on her evermore album with "No Body, No Crime". They also appeared in Taylor's "Bejeweled" music video as evil step sisters.



9/ 12 © Instagram Blake Lively Taylor and Blake are close friends, with the singer naming characters in her track "Betty" from the critically acclaimed folklore album after the actress' three (at the time) children. The duo can often be seen going out for dinner together, and Blake even accompanied her bestie to the Super Bowl.



10/ 12 © Kris Connor/LP5 Lorde Taylor and Lorde seemed to bond as young singer songwriters, with the "Royals" singer spending time on the RED tour with her. Taylor even hugged Lorde during a performance of "22". But the "Solar Power" singer has certainly had her critiques of Taylor, as she once described being friends with her as being "like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do". The duo went to lunch and Lorde reportedly apologized for her public comments about the singer.

