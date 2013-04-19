Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, dating cricketer Nick Compton

Lady Kitty Spencer, daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is dating cricketer Nick Compton. In an interview with the Daily Mail Nick's mother Glynis Compton said the pair met last September and that Kitty has already holidayed with Nick's family.



"I was really impressed," said Glynis, a newspaper sub-editor, who lives in Durban, South Africa. "She's very bright, she's cheerful, down to earth and funny. And she's stunning looking and very natural."

Kitty met Nick's family for the first time last Christmas when she joined them at their family holiday cottage in Knysna, on the South African's coastal Garden Route.



"She’s different," added Glynis. "A really lively character who is interested in things and interesting to talk to. She's had a completely different upbringing to Nick and that must be difficult to cope with but it doesn't show. She's got no airs or graces. I really like her."



Nick, 29, who was educated at top UK public school Harrow, has also met Kitty's father Earl Spencer at his Northamptonshire estate, Althorp.



Like Nick, Kitty was raised in South Africa. The blonde, who was once listed as one of Tatler magazine's most eligable women, her sisters, Eliza and Amelia, and her brother Louis moved to Constantia with their mother Victoria Lockwood after her separation from Earl Spencer in 1995.



Kitty, Eliza and Amelia flew to England to see their first cousin, Prince William, marry Kate Middleton, and Kitty has since relocated to the UK for her studies.



Having already obtained a degree from the University of Cape Town, Lady Kitty is now studying for an MA in Luxury Brand Management.