Charles Spencer's wife Karen shares emotional update after divorce announcement

Karen Gordon, Countess Spencer, has shared an emotional update via Instagram, 13 days after the shock announcement of her divorce from Charles Spencer.

© Getty The couple were married for 13 years

She wrote: "Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

The caption accompanied pictures of a gathering for the summer solstice, symbolically a time for renewal.

The Canadian philanthropist has been notably absent from events since mid-March, notably around the Earl's book launch of A Very Private School, in which he details intense trauma for which he received residential treatment last year.

© Instagram The cover of Charles Spencer's memoir A Very Private School. He thanked his wife for her support via Instagram.

Karen, 52, married the late Princess Diana's brother in 2011 after being set up on a blind date with him in Los Angeles the year before. The couple wed four months after Charles proposed, in the grounds of the family estate, Althorp, where Princess Diana is buried.

She is the founder of Whole Child, a charity which helps abandoned and orphaned children. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Charles said: "I do remember when I met her — she happens to be very beautiful, but the most interesting thing was what she did. That definitely resonated with me. I suppose my childhood was very privileged but very bumpy, emotionally."

Karen has two children from a previous marriage. In 2012 she welcomed a child, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, with Charles. When Princess Charlotte was born, Charles took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "Perfect names. My 2-year old Charlotte Diana will be thrilled at cousinly name-sharing. Is at an age where thinks world revolves around her!"

© Getty Earl Charles Spencer with his son Louis (left) and wife Karen in 2012

In a statement shared with the Mail on Sunday, the Earl said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Charles was pictured looking close with fellow podcast host Dr Cat Jarman just days after announcing the divorce. The pair attended a production of The Book of Mormon and appeared happy and relaxed. They host The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast alongside Rev. Richard Coles, having set it up in 2023.

It has been a difficult time for Karen as she recently announced the death of her father on 3 June 2024 who had been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease.

"My father passed away today after a long battle with Alzheimers. I was happy to be there to support my mother and brother who have been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in dealing with his care here on Vancouver Island."

She also shared an emotional goodbye, writing: "Lucky me to have that example as my normal. Rest in peace Dad, and thank you."