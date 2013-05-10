Gwyneth Paltrow brands Met Gala 'unfun' as she talks about 'furious' Kanye and meeting Psy

The Met Gala is considered one of the most glamorous and exclusive celebrity events of the year, but one star was left distinctly unimpressed by the glitzy soiree — Gwyneth Paltrow.



The Iron Man 3 actress has risked a big falling out with Vogue editor and host Anna Wintour after sharing her thoughts on the annual event, all of which are less than favourable.



USA Today was the first to reveal the news, quoting Gwyneth as saying, "I'm never going again. It was so unfun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all."

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY





The Oscar-winner then met up with Australian radio host Jackie O in New York this week, and was refreshingly frank as she shared her thoughts on the punk-themed gala.



"Do you want me to be honest? It sucked," said Gwyneth. "It seems like the best thing in the world, you always think this is going to be so glamorous and amazing, and you'll see all these people — you get there, it's so hot, it's so crowded, everyone is pushing you.



"This year it was so intense, it wasn't fun. Kanye West was playing, he was furious, he threw his microphone down, it was all drama.

VIEW GALLERY





"Everyone was dressed in punk. I feel like we're all a bit old to be trying to dress punk.



Gwyneth did take something positive away from the event — a photo of Gangnam Style singer Psy for her children, who are huge fans.



"So we're at the Met Ball, our son is obsessed with him. So Chris (Martin, her husband) sees him and says, 'Oh my god, there's Psy.'



"So we went up and Chris was like, 'Hello, I'm from a band called Coldplay'… We said, 'We're sorry to bother you, but can we have a picture for our children. And we sent it to the kids."