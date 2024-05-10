Gwyneth Paltrow's children Apple and Moses tower over her in star-studded photo ahead of family's emotional change

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to become an empty nester - something she's not looking forward to - but for now she's making the best memories with her teenage children.

On Friday, the Goop founder took to Instagram to share photos from a special night in Montecito, where she was joined by her daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 18, along with a bunch of well-known faces, for a Goop x Loro Piana collaboration.

Gwyneth looked stunning as she posed alongside her son and daughter - who are both now taller than her - as well as Oprah Winfrey, in front of a pool.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow cooks with son Moses at home in LA

Apple looked chic dressed in a black pantsuit and crisp white shirt, while Moses looked stylish dressed in a white jumper teamed with an assortment of chains and khaki pants.

Oprah wowed in an all-white ensemble, while Gwyneth opted for a brown jacket and matching pants.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her children Apple and Moses and Oprah Winfrey

In the caption, she wrote: "A few of my favorite things…Montecito, dinner al fresco, and quality time with friends and family. Oh and being in bed by 9PM. What a special night with @goop and @loropiana."

Other famous faces at the event included Rob Lowe and Elaine Welteroth. Just this week, the Hollywood star sat down to talk to Victoria Beckham, who was the latest guest to appear on her popular Goop Podcast, where she admitted to feeling apprehensive about becoming an empty nester in August.

Gwyneth at her party with Oprah Winfrey

She told VB: "My son is going to college in August, and my stepson is too. We're going to have an empty nest. "I don’t know what is going to be in store for me, I feel like I'm on the precipice of change, I can feel it coming," she continued, before telling Victoria: "You're lucky you've still got a little one, you've got some years left."

Victoria - whose oldest two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo have also flown the nest, reassured Gwyneth the best is yet to come, telling her: "You'll have some wild parties Gwyneth, when you've got an empty house you'll have a lot of fun doing all those things you couldn't do."

Rob Lowe was also in attendance

This isn't the first time the star has opened up about being an empty nester in the near future. Talking to Cultured Magazine in April about staying in touch with daughter Apple while she's at college, she said: "Luckily, I talk to my daughter multiple times a day, and I'm sure when Moses goes it will be the same."

She previously told The Sunday Times that she was feeling a sense of grief about the upcoming departure. She said: "I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me].

© Instagram The actress loves being a mom

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar – so what will that feel like to not have that?" she mused, adding that the idea of him leaving brought "incredible sadness" to mind.

"On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," Gwyneth shared. "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

"Your kids are supposed to be young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."