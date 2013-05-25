Will Smith delights fans with 'Fresh Prince' rap on Graham Norton's chat show

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith delighted fans on Friday night by performing Will's famous rap from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air together. During an appearance on Graham Norton's chat show, father and son, Will and Jaden, grabbed a pair of microphones and sung the well-loved rap with a couple of special guests.



After taking to the floor Will introduced DJ Jazzy Jeff, who starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, before they were joined by their fellow former co-star, Alfonso Ribiero. Alfonso, who played Will's cousin Carlton Banks in the show, then performed his famous 'Carlton dance' for the enthusiastic crowd who sang along to the Tom Jones track, It's Not Unusual.



Men in Black actor Will, who first starred as "The Fresh Prince" back in 1990, began the performance by beatboxing as his son rapped before the duo introduced their surprise guests.



Will, 44, and Jaden, 14, who is dating Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner, were on the show to promote Will's latest film, After Earth. Before breaking into song, Will and Jaden chatted with Graham Norton along with fellow guests Bradley Cooper and Heather Graham.



Audience members, as well as Graham, Bradley and Heather, were all on their feet and dancing along by the time the impressive routine ended.



Jaden has not been far from his dad's side during Will's promotion of sci-fi thriller After Earth. The pair attended a launch party for the film in Cancun last month, where Will decided to give his son a peck on the cheek.



Jaden was mildly embarrassed by the fatherly affection and was more comfortable showing off his skills as a performer on Graham Norton's chat show.