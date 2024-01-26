Jada Pinkett Smith and Will's family divided as she reveals kids Willow, Jaden and Trey's habits

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that there's one topic which has all members of her family divided, as she opened up on the Off Menu podcast.

The actress talked about all things food and family on the podcast hosted by British comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, who talk famous guests through their dream meal from starter to dessert. But as Jada opened up about what she likes to eat, she made some interesting revelations about life in the Pinkett Smith household along the way.

© @jadapinkettsmith Instagram Jada posted photos of the family united

Jada explained that she is not really a foodie - but Willow and Will are.

"My daughter is a hardcore foodie, and so is Will. Hardcore foodies, so I've had to learn how to enjoy meals", she revealed.

When asked if her son Jaden was a foodie, the mom revealed that "Jaden's not really… He's not really a foodie. And I'd have to say my bonus son Trey is probably in between."

© @jadapinkettsmith Instagram Jada, Will, Willow, Jaden, Trey and Sheree Zampino at Christmas

James pointed out that perhaps Jaden might have to join Jada on her journey to becoming a foodie, but the hosts agreed that the family seems to cover a whole range of different relationships to food. But Jada explained that her "interesting" relationship with food came from her grandmother.

"My grandmother probably was the only West Indian that I know that can't cook", she laughed, "So she would make stuff like cow tongue with cream cheese in the crock pot."

Jada's grandmother instilled in her that "food is not meant to be enjoyed, it is for nutrition", which might explain why she doesn't consider herself to be a foodie like her daughter and husband.

© Amy Sussman Jada discussed her 'connection' to Will

As well as revealing that the family are split on the topic of eating, Jada explained how magician David Blaine "showed the connection between" her and Will.

"He touched Will's shoulder, and I felt it but Will didn't." Jada explained, adding that she cried because "it was emotional. I was like 'no way! How did you do that?'"

The Madagascar actress had her eyes closed during the trick, and as the magician touched Will's shoulder, she felt the sensation where her husband didn't.

© NBC David Blaine performed a trick on Will and Jada

"He was like showing the connection between us", she said, before joking, "and I haven't been able to get away from Will since because of that connection!"

"I blame it on David! We are really connected!" she chuckled.

Her connection with her husband was arguably put to the test as she revealed back in October that she and her husband had been separated for seven years, although remained legally married, and were working on rekindling their connection.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton about what she saw in her husband, Jada revealed that: "He is all sky, happy. He's looking at the glass as half full and I'm looking at it half empty. Even to this day…he's just always looking for a laugh."