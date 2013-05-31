Kim Kardashian cooks up a storm for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian showed off her foodie talents on Thursday by posting a video of herself cooking up a storm for boyfriend Kanye West . Using video sharing site, Keek, Kim gave her fans an insight into life in the Kardashian kitchen.



"Hi Keekers," said Kim. "I'm making my famous soul food meal, for my babe".



"I'm making Fried chicken, sweet potato soufflé," added Kim, running through her ambitious menu. "Green beans and mac and cheese".



Clearly impressed with her skills in the kitchen, Kim takes the camera over to see the soufflés cooking in the oven before excitedly saying the food looks delicious and that Kanye will be very surprised.



In the background of the family's fully equipped kitchen, Kim's mum, Kris Jenner, can be seen busily helping with the food preparations.



Relaxed in the comfort of their own home, Kim is dressed down in a simple grey sleeveless top and wears her brunette locks in a side plait and Kris sports a pair of denim shorts and a printed top.



Kim's video comes just days before she is set to reveal the sex of her and Kanye West's first child on Sunday.



After weeks of speculation, fans will find out whether the reality star is having a baby boy or girl on the first episode of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, due to air on US Channel E! on Sunday.

"This Sunday we are going to reveal it on the show," Kim's sister Khloe confirmed to the US Today show. "You'll find out the sex of Kim's baby on the show."

Khloe was quizzed further by the show's host Matt Lauer, after he suggested the baby shower invite looks perfect for a girl.



Lucky invitées, including Beyonce and Black Eyed Peas' Fergie, received a fully functioning music box complete with a twirling ballerina who bears a striking resemblance to reality TV star Kim.



The music box also features the baby's father Kanye West. Once the box is opened, a lullaby version of the rapper's Hey Mama track plays.