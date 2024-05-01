Kim Kardashian's shocking transformation with shortest haircut to date as fans compare her to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian showed off perhaps one of her most dramatic transformations to date, debuting a brand new cropped cut.

The SKIMS entrepreneur took to Instagram to show fans that she was opting for a grungier, messier look with slicked back, short pink hair, keeping her roots black. It was certainly a bold change from Kim's usual long, black sleek locks, and fans were certainly shocked by the change.

© @kimkardashian Kim paired the new haircut with her classic SKIMS and Balenciaga combo

The 43-year-old paired the drastic look with her classic combo of black SKIMS shapewear and Balenciaga thigh high boots as she posed against a white background.

Kim has never been afraid to change up her hair, whether she's rocking her usual long black locks, bleaching it platinum blonde, or cutting it into a bob. But the latest look saw Kim's hair shorter than ever before - and certainly less manicured than usual.

© @kimkardashian Kim's new look was more grunge than fans would expect

Fans took to the comments, divided by the new look. Khloé, always looking to support her sister, commented: "Looooooove".

Meanwhile a fan chimed in: "It’s giving King Kimberly", alluding to Kim's sister Kylie's iconic era in the 2010s in which she would dye her hair multiple different colors, from bubblegum pink to electric blue - the "King Kylie" era.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian stuns in new look

Another simply asked: "Kimberly what is this", confused by the look.

© @kimkardashian Some fans compared the look to something Bianca Censori might wear

Other fans compared Kim's new look to the style of her ex-husband Kanye West's new partner Bianca Censori. When the rapper first went out publicly with the 29-year-old, fans were quick to comment on how similar she looked to Kim - and expressed concern for their relationship as she was seen out and about with the rapper, wearing very little clothing.

© Getty Images MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Kim's fans claimed the look was: "straight outta Censori’s playbook", with one person stating: "I couldn't tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife."

Another concurred: "Looks just like his new wife’s look. Same look".

Kanye has been linked to Bianca since 2022, with the couple reportedly marrying in December 2022, although they did not file for a marriage license. The 29-year-old, with a master's degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne, is currently head of architecture at Yeezy.