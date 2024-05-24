North West's big night ahead as she steps out from famous family's shadow — and Kanye West will be proud

North West is only ten-years-old but she's already got an impressive resume!

The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has slowly been stepping into the spotlight in recent years, and this weekend, she will be making her theater debut - something neither of her parents have done - in Hollywood!

North will be joining many famous faces including Jennifer Hudson, on stage for a live concert to celebrate The Lion King's 30th anniversary.

Kicking off on Friday May 24 and running across two days, The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl will also star Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Bradley GIbson.

Broadway actress Heather Headley and Lebo M. The performance will be recorded to be aired on Disney + at a later date.

The special two-night performance will also see a full orchestra performing Han Zimmer's score conducted by Sarah Hicks. Immersive live performances from the film's soundtracks including Circle of Life, Can You Feel The Love Tonight and Hakuna Matata, will also feature.

North's time on the stage will no doubt be especially special for her dad, who she has a very close bond with, and is of course, a famous performer himself.

It's been an exciting few years for North, who in December was seen making her stage performance with her dad at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party in Miami.

North rapped the first verse of Kanye's single, Talking/ Once Again, which was later released in February.

The pre-teen also starred in a music video with her father. North is showing signs in following in her dad's footsteps and is often called a "mini Kanye" by her family.

Last year on The Kardashians, Kim opened up about North's attitude towards her dad's living arrangements during a chat with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim told her older sister that the ten-year-old told her mom that she wished she had an apartment like her father, as it was "the best". The rapper and his now wife, Bianca, 28, were temporarily living in an apartment while their home was being renovated, at the time the episode was being filmed.

In the show, Kim revealed that the Yeezy founder has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said on the show.

"And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added. North also praised her dad's singing career during her first ever interview with I-D magazine.

She revealed to the publication that she's inherited her dad's love for performing, telling them: "I like singing. Performing is my favourite," she was then asked who she inherited this from, to which she praised: "Mostly from me. And then a little bit of my dad." Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm.