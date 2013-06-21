Emotional Jennifer Lopez fights back the tears as she receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It was a crowning moment in a long-standing career that clearly meant a great deal to Jennifer Lopez. "A star on Hollywood boulevard, I said I wasn't going to cry," the emotional singer-actress said, holding back the tears as she received the 2,500th plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



"I really am overwhelmed — it all feels, I don't know, kind of surreal."



Jennifer, 42, looked beautiful for her moment in the spotlight. She chose a Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2013 look, featuring a white cashmere and silk knitted top and a coral hoop skirt with a rise-and-fall hemline.

Infront of a screaming crowd, she gave a heartfelt speech thanking her fans, friends and family for their "support and love" and for inspiring her to "work harder and dream bigger for all that is in the future".



"I hope you feel, as I do, that it was all worth it," she said. "I hope I have touched your hears even in a small way from the gigantic way in which you have touched mine. Thank you so much."



Making the moment all the more special for Jennifer was the presence of her two children, twins Max and Emme. The five-year-olds watched proudly as their mum was feted on the historic boulevard, cheering from their seats with her dancer beau Casper Smart and Jennifer's delighted mother Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Also attending the ceremony was rapper Pitbull, who has collaborated with the singer on a number of tracks, including On The Floor, and Jane Fonda.



The actress and fitness guru, who co-starred with Jennifer in the 2005 film Monster-in-Law, joined the brunette beauty on the podium.

"I really am grateful for her friendship and her generosity which is huge," Jane said. "For showing the world the beauty of booty, and making it easier for a whole lot of girls to love their, including me!"