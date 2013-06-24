Theo Walcott's magical medieval wedding in Italy

Arsenal footballer Theo Walcott married his childhood sweetheart Melanie Slade in a breathtaking Italian ceremony, HELLO! can reveal.



In an interview to accompany exclusive photographs of the nuptials, Theo said of his bride: "It's fantastic to be able to finally call Melanie my wife. Now we're excited to see what the future holds for us.

"I don't think marriage will change our relationship – I hope not anyway, as it was already everything I could have wanted.



And, HELLO! can reveal, the footballer loved the magical medieval castle setting for the wedding so much that he had an image of it tattooed on his arm in the run-up to the big day.



Melanie, meanwhile, said the best part of the day was walking down the aisle to her groom. "That moment when I saw Theo waiting for me at the altar was so overwhelming. Your emotions are all over the place – you're so excited and euphoric because you're marrying this person who you love so much, but there are some nerves there too because it's such a big step."



