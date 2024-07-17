Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Left: Ben Affleck Right: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

 Bennifer’s 68million mansion in Beverly is now officially for sale

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once the epitome of Hollywood romance, are facing the toughest chapter of their relationship yet. 

Their whirlwind love story, which saw them marry in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2022 and celebrate their first anniversary in 2023, has now reached a point of significant turmoil. 

As they mark their second anniversary on July 16, 2024 apart, the couple appears more estranged than ever.

Reports suggest that this year’s anniversary has gone uncelebrated, hinting at underlying marital strife. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after initially meeting on the set of Gigli in the early 2000s, have yet to publicly address the swirling divorce rumors. 

Their once passionate love story, marked by a roller coaster of courtships, breakups, and high-profile relationships, seems to be unraveling.

Jennifer spends her July 4 solo in the Hamptons© Instagram
Jennifer spends her wedding anniversary solo in the Hamptons

On their anniversary, Jennifer and Ben are spending time on opposite coasts. Ben has been spotted in Los Angeles, while Jennifer has been staying in the Hamptons in New York since July 4. This physical separation appears to reflect the growing emotional distance between them.

The couple no longer live together in their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills, a significant indicator of their strained relationship. 

Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex wife Jennifer Garner© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin
Ben Affleck spends time in LA alone during wedding anniversary

Ben has reportedly moved all his belongings out of the house and into a $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood. 

This move came after Jennifer returned to California last month, only to find Ben had already relocated. 

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Ben and Jen are no longer living together

He has been splitting his time between his new rental and the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Garner, along with Ben’s long-time friend Matt Damon, has been a pillar of support for him during this turbulent time.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has found solace in her family. Despite the apparent distance from Ben, she was recently photographed in Southampton with her stepdaughter Violet. 

The plush mansion she shares with Ben Affleck© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin
Ben and Jen are selling their marital home

The Let’s Get Loud singer and the teen were seen embracing at 75 Main restaurant and spent time together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, showcasing a united front amidst the personal chaos.

The dissolution of Jennifer and Ben’s marriage has led to their Beverly Hills mansion being officially listed for $68 million. This move aligns with reports from Page Six, which suggest that the couple’s marriage has been over since March.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More