Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once the epitome of Hollywood romance, are facing the toughest chapter of their relationship yet.

Their whirlwind love story, which saw them marry in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2022 and celebrate their first anniversary in 2023, has now reached a point of significant turmoil.

As they mark their second anniversary on July 16, 2024 apart, the couple appears more estranged than ever.

Reports suggest that this year’s anniversary has gone uncelebrated, hinting at underlying marital strife.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after initially meeting on the set of Gigli in the early 2000s, have yet to publicly address the swirling divorce rumors.

Their once passionate love story, marked by a roller coaster of courtships, breakups, and high-profile relationships, seems to be unraveling.

© Instagram Jennifer spends her wedding anniversary solo in the Hamptons

On their anniversary, Jennifer and Ben are spending time on opposite coasts. Ben has been spotted in Los Angeles, while Jennifer has been staying in the Hamptons in New York since July 4. This physical separation appears to reflect the growing emotional distance between them.

The couple no longer live together in their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills, a significant indicator of their strained relationship.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck spends time in LA alone during wedding anniversary

Ben has reportedly moved all his belongings out of the house and into a $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood.

This move came after Jennifer returned to California last month, only to find Ben had already relocated.

© MEGA Ben and Jen are no longer living together

He has been splitting his time between his new rental and the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Garner, along with Ben’s long-time friend Matt Damon, has been a pillar of support for him during this turbulent time.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has found solace in her family. Despite the apparent distance from Ben, she was recently photographed in Southampton with her stepdaughter Violet.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben and Jen are selling their marital home

The Let’s Get Loud singer and the teen were seen embracing at 75 Main restaurant and spent time together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, showcasing a united front amidst the personal chaos.

The dissolution of Jennifer and Ben’s marriage has led to their Beverly Hills mansion being officially listed for $68 million. This move aligns with reports from Page Six, which suggest that the couple’s marriage has been over since March.