Ben Affleck seen with Jennifer Lopez in new photo that'll get fans talking

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently caught fans' attention with a new Instagram story posted by Jennifer, where a photo of their wedding prominently appeared in the background.

Their whirlwind love story, which saw them marry in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2022 and celebrate their first anniversary in 2023, appears to have reached a point of significant turmoil.

As they marked their second anniversary on July 16, 2024 apart, the couple appears more estranged than ever.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

Reports suggest that this year’s anniversary has gone uncelebrated, hinting at underlying marital strife.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after initially meeting on the set of Gigli in the early 2000s, have yet to publicly address the swirling divorce rumors.

© Instagram In Jennifer's instagram stories, a picture of her wedding photo can be seen in the background

Their once passionate love story, marked by a roller coaster of courtships, breakups, and high-profile relationships, seems to be unraveling.

On their anniversary, Jennifer and Ben are spending time on opposite coasts. Ben has been spotted in Los Angeles, while Jennifer has been staying in the Hamptons in New York since July 4. This physical separation appears to reflect the growing emotional distance between them.

© Instagram The singer partying with friends and family, but Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen

The couple no longer live together in their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills, a significant indicator of their strained relationship.

This sighting comes just after Jennifer celebrated her 55th birthday, a milestone that she reflected on with deep emotion and gratitude.

© Instagram Jennifer spent her wedding anniversary without Ben

The On the Floor”singer marked her special day over the weekend and shared a heartfelt message with her followers on July 24. "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world," she wrote, referencing a giant “Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez” sign displayed in New York City.

"I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

Reflecting on her journey over the past three decades, Jennifer expressed a mix of emotions.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck is currently living near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

She described feeling “like the same girl starting out,” full of "energy and bravado" and "ready to take on the whole world." However, she also confessed to feeling "tender, fragile and sometimes frightened" inside.

In a video shared on her Instagram, her husband Ben Affleck was notably absent from the festivities.

According to reports, Ben, 51, was on the West Coast, missing the celebration in the Hamptons. According to People the Gone Girl actor chose to skip the event as they have been spending some time apart.