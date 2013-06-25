Kristen Stewart gets new tattoo

Kristen Stewart has jumped on the tattoo bandwagon and is the latest celebrity to get herself inked.



The Twilight actress, who recently split from fellow co-star Robert Pattinson, has chosen a small design in red ink for her right wrist. This is thought to be the actress's first tattoo.



It is unclear whether the body art has any special meaning, but she seems to be keeping it a secret.

"She asked us to keep it hush hush," said a spokesperson for Pride and Glory tattoo parlour, where Kristen chose to have the inking done.



The brunette beauty stopped by the Nashville parlour on her way to the airport with five friends, according to E! News, and all five had tattoos done.



Kristen posed with fans after getting inked, and the photo was later posted on Pride and Glory's Facebook page, showing the actress striking a pose and pointing to her wrist.



She was described as "supersweet, real shy" by passers-by. "She didn't want anybody to know who she was," said a source.

The parlour "tried to respect her wishes and make sure she was comfortable," added the source, and the group seemed to having a great time.



Kristen has been enjoying quality time with her girlfriends and travelling around the US since her split from on-off boyfriend Robert in May.



She was recently spotted in a Hooters restaurant in Texas, enjoying a meal and later posing with fans and Hooters waitresses.



Her travels may be coming to an end though, as she is reported to be filming two movies over the summer.

Robert, meanwhile, has been busy shooting a video advertising campaign as the face of Dior's fragrance, Dior Homme, for which he bagged a reported £8million.



Earlier this month, the French fashion house released a sneak preview of the video with a black and white photo of the Twilight actor sporting a roundneck sweater and a heavy beard.