Exclusive: Kelly Osbourne announces her engagement to Matthew Mosshart

In a world exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! Magazine, Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé Matthew Mosshart confirm they are officially engaged and share details of their fairytale romance.



Speaking in the exact same location that he got down on one knee during an idyllic holiday in Anguilla, Matthew tells HELLO!: "We were on a balcony that overlooks the ocean. It was just beautiful. She said yes! And then she smiled for the rest of the night!"

Matthew adds: "I knew she was 'The One' pretty early on." And Kelly tells the magazine: "I've never felt this close to another human being, ever. People say we're co-dependent but we just want to be together all the time."



Kelly also reveals that, after first meeting at the 2011 wedding of Kate Moss and Jamie Hince – Matthew's sister Alison is Jamie's bandmate – her fiancé made a huge romantic gesture by moving cross-country from New York to Los Angeles to be with her.



"Matthew made the biggest sacrifice anyone's ever made for me, to move away from everything that he knew to be with me in LA," she explained.



"Long-distance relationships often don't work out. We'd dated for a year and knew we wanted to be together. Matthew has broken down every one of my walls. There's nothing I wouldn't do in front of him."



And she says that her diamond engagement ring was created to resemble a piece of her rocker father Ozzy's jewellery. "I designed it to look like an earring that my father wore," Kelly says. "I used to hold my finger up to his ear when I was little and say: 'I want a ring like that'. Now I have one!"

In the interview, Kelly also scotches recent reports that her parents were set to divorce.



"As if my mother would ever leave my father! They were never getting divorced, they were separated. As Mum said: 'You're drinking again and I'm not going to talk to you,' like any normal person would do. "Then Dad got himself together. He's been under a lot of pressure – the new Black Sabbath album, my brother's MS... Things can get too much for addicts to handle."



To read more of the interview with Kelly and Matthew, including details of her recent health scare, how Matthew felt when he met Sharon and Ozzy for the first time and the couple's wedding plans, pick up the latest issue of HELLO!, on sale now.