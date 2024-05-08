Tina Knowles praises her daughter Beyonce's 'amazing' twins Rumi and Sir in rare comments

At the Kentucky Derby, proud grandmother Tina Knowles shared insights into her life surrounded by creativity and musical genius.

At 70, Tina radiates pride not only in her superstar daughter, Beyoncé, but also in her young grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, who seem destined to follow in their family’s illustrious footsteps.

In a heartfelt interview with E! News, Tina opened up about the twins, who are quickly carving out their own identities.

As they approach their seventh birthday on June 13, it’s clear they are blossoming into remarkable individuals under the watchful eyes of their famous parents, Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54.

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turn seven on June 13

"Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator," Tina gushed with grandmotherly pride. Her talents extend beyond the canvas; Rumi recently ventured into the music world, featuring on her mother’s country album, Cowboy Carter.

The track, titled Protector, not only showcased her vocal talents but also earned her a spot in music history.

Debuting at number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, Rumi became the youngest woman to hit the chart, a record previously held by her older sister, Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy herself made waves back in 2019 at the tender age of seven, featuring on the hit track Brown Skin Girl from Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

The song highlighted her potential as a young singer and dancer, heralding the arrival of another formidable talent in the Carter lineage.

Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?" She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

Sir, on the other hand, shares more similarities with his father, Jay-Z. "Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion. "He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.

Beyond her role as a grandmother, Tina expressed immense pride in Beyoncé’s latest musical achievements. Beyoncé recently made history as the first Black woman to top the country charts with her album Cowboy Carter. "We're from Texas," Tina explained. "We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it."

She described Cowboy Carter as a "nice history lesson" for fans, applauding Beyoncé’s ability to educate subtly through her music. "She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that," Tina shared.

The release of Cowboy Carter was a strategic decision for Beyoncé, who adapted her plans due to the global climate.

Originally intended to be released first, the album was postponed in favor of the more upbeat Renaissance. "It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it," Beyoncé told Variety. "I was initially going to put ‘Cowboy Carter’ out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing."