Paul Walker's team set record straight about daughter Meadow

Days after Fast & Furious star Paul Walker's tragic death and reports that his daughter Meadow witnessed the horrific scene, his team have released a statement to set the record straight.



"It is unfortunate that claims are being made to the media that Paul's daughter Meadow was at the event on Saturday when the accident occurred," said the statement posted on the actor's official Facebook page.



"We want to clarify that Paul went to the event alone. Meadow was not at the charity event on Saturday and thankfully, did not witness the accident. Any claims stating otherwise are inaccurate."





Paul's team then went on to address several social media profiles that have been created in 15-year-old Meadow’s name since his sudden death.



"Sadly, there's also numerous people creating fake social media profiles claiming to be Meadow. We would like everyone to know that Meadow does not currently have any public profiles and is not currently active on social media.



“We ask that her privacy be respected at this time. – Team PW," the statement concluded.





Paul died aged 40 years old at the weekend in a car crash after a charity car show in Valencia, north of Los Angeles.



He was travelling as a passenger in his friend's Porsche when the sports car collided into a lamp post. Witnesses describe the car as being engulfed in flames and the pair died on the scene.



Meadow is said to still be in shock over her father's sudden and tragic death and is leaning on her mother and friends for support.



"Friends have flown in to be with her," an insider told E! News. "She is in okay spirits and dealing with it the best she can for a 15 year old. She is surrounded by family and friends and they are trying comfort her and help her get through this."