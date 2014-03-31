Paul Walker's ex agrees to rehab in order to keep custody of their daughter Meadow

Paul Walker's ex and the mother of his daughter Meadow has agreed to go to rehab in order to keep custody of their child.



The mother of the late actor, who died tragically in a recent car accident, will no longer fight for custody of her late son's only daughter if the teenager's mother successfully completes rehab.



The two faced each other in court last week when Paul's mum Cheryl Walker agreed to end her court battle for guardianship once Rebecca successfully completed a rehabilitation program and promised to undertake drug testing after her stint, TMZ reported.



It is understood that Paul's ex and the mother of his 15-year-old daughter, Rebecca Soteros, began her detox program on Friday, with the intention to move into a full-time rehab facility a week later while Meadow stays with her late father's family.



Rebecca's alcoholism is believed to be the reason why Meadow moved in with her father three years ago. And the teenager reportedly moved in with her grandmother three months before her father's death as her mother was considered unfit to look after her due to alcoholism.



Fast & The Furious star Paul is understood to have asked his mum Cheryl to retire from her job as a nurse to look after Meadow full-time.



The actor left his entire estate to his daughter, said to be worth a figure "upward of $16million".



He appointed his father, Paul William Walker, as executor of his will and requested his mother be Meadow's guardian.