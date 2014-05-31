Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote taken to hospital
According to reports the 23-year-old fainted while waiting to film scene on the Manchester set.
Paramedics spent half an hour with Georgia at Salford's Media City before taking her to the nearby Hope Hospital.
Georgia May Foote at the British Soap Awards
"Everyone was really worried about Georgia," a source told the Daily Star. "She’s not the kind of person who likes to make a fuss and will always get on with her work even if she’s under the weather.
"Corrie is like a family so naturally people are concerned," added the source. "Hopefully after a rest over the weekend she will be back to her normal self next week."
It is believe that Georgia was later discharged and is now recovering at home.
The Liverpool-born star, who has played single mum Katy Armstrong for four years in the Manchester-based soap, has yet to make any comment about the event.
Georgia celebrates a Corrie win with her co-stars Michelle Keegan, Natalie Gumede and Cath Tyldesley
Georgia made headlines two weeks ago when it was announced that her character would be cut from the show.
Speaking to the Mirror at the time Georgia said that while she feels sad about her departure, she's looking forward to her next project.
"I was a bit gutted that leaving Corrie wasn’t my decision – it’s like a boyfriend dumping you first - but I’m really excited," she said. "If anything, it’s given me that kick I needed to move on to other things."
Georgia may still return to the ITV soap, however, as bosses have said her character won't be killed off.
"Katy will not be killed off and the door will be left open for a possible return," said producer Stuart Blackburn. "We wish Georgia every success with her future career."
