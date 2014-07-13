Brooklyn Beckham reportedly takes on work experience with Guy Ritchie

Brooklyn Beckham has spent the week doing work experience with Guy Ritchie, according to new reports.The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted being dropped off at Guy's central London house each morning by his retired footballer father, The Sun on Sunday claimed.Brooklyn is said to have spent about five hours each day working and learning the ropes from the film director, before being picked up by a member of the Beckham housekeeping team.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

© Photo: Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham has previously worked in a coffee shop

It is unclear what kind of tasks Brooklyn was given, but the 15-year-old is no stranger to taking on jobs. Just last May, it was reported that Brooklyn had started a part-time shift serving tea and coffee to tourists in a London cafe.A source told the same newspaper that David and Victoria, who rose to fame as a talented footballer and singer respectively, were keen for their four privileged children to learn the value of money.

© Photo: Getty Images

David Beckham with three sons Brooklyn, 15, Romeo, 11 and nine-year-old Cruz

"Brooklyn has got the world at his fingertips and could have a life of luxury if he wanted," said the insider. "But the lad is not that way inclined."His parents want Brooklyn and his younger siblings – Romeo, 11, Cruz, nine, and Harper, three – to "know what hard work is like," added the source.

David enjoys father-son time with three boys at ice hockey game

GALLERY: A look back at Harper's adorable baby years

© Photo: Rex

Brooklyn Beckham carries his younger sister Harper during a trip to Paris with mum Victoria

Last year the family-of-six moved back from Los Angeles to their native England, after David retired from the beautiful game. The Beckhams live in a lavish West London home, which is reportedly valued at £50million.Their house is said to boast seven bedrooms as well as a pool, cinema, library and panic room.David and Victoria are believed to have five permanent household staff, including a chef and a nanny, but are said to have hired a new butler to add to their team. The employee has royal credentials, having previously worked at Buckingham Palace."Victoria is delighted, and he is fitting in really well with the family," a source told The Mirror.