Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable in incredible throwback with husband David

Victoria Beckham surprised fans with the ultimate throwback photos with her husband David Beckham on Saturday – and the pair looked beyond loved up.

Taking to Instagram to share the 1997 snapshots, Victoria, 50, could be seen with her arms wrapped around David, 49, as the pair enjoyed quality time together on a lavish yacht.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria shared the 1997 throwback snap on Instagram

Victoria, who was at the height of her Spice Girls career when the photo was taken, wore a blue floral crop top paired with low-rise trousers and a baseball cap, while her hair was cropped in a pixie cut.

Former England footballer David wore a white vest that showed off his muscular physique, teamed with a pair of cream shorts and a black baseball cap to match his wife's style.

Victoria captioned the post: "Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @davidbeckham."

Hundreds of fans flooded the post with comments, and many noticed the striking similarities between David and his sons in the photos.

One follower wrote: "He's looking a lot like Romeo in that shot!" While another added: "Love you two! Looking like Romeo and Cruz."

© Instagram Victoria and David with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

The throwback snaps were taken the same year that the celebrity couple met in 1997, after first locking eyes on each other in the Manchester United player's lounge.

David popped the question to the Spice Girls hitmaker in 1998, and the A-list couple went on to marry a year and a half later at the Emerald Isle's imposing Luttrellstown Castle, with David's teammate Gary Neville as best man.

© Samir Hussein The couple have been married for over 24 years

The pair tied the knot four months after the arrival of their first child Brooklyn, 25, who was the ring-bearer for their high-profile ceremony.

Victoria and David went on to welcome three more children together, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper.