Victoria Beckham wows in slinky lace dress for rare date night

Victoria Beckham never fails to impress with her sartorial prowess, and it was no different when she headed out on a double date with her husband, David Beckham, on Friday night.

The couple were pictured alongside their friends, footballer Álvaro Morata and his entrepreneur wife, Alice Campello Morata. The quartet were beaming as they posed for a late-night snap in a glamorous bar.

© Instagram VB and her beau were picture with their close friends for a double date night

Captioning the post, Alice penned: "Incredible people, beautiful night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham." To which David replied: "So lovely to see you both @alvaromorata @alicecampello."

As usual, VB looked chic in a black silk and lace slip dress, a stylish number of her own creation. She slicked her hair back into a chic bun and accessorized with a silver watch.

© Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Beckham family at the premiere for their Netflix show

Meanwhile, David opted for a classic white shirt and black shorts. As for Alice, she looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder top and black denim shorts.

Resharing the snap, VB wrote on her Stories: "Fun night!! Kisses," alongside a kissing face emoji.

The evening out came just after David received five Emmy nominations for his Netflix documentary, Beckham. The four-part series detailed David Beckham's career both on and off the pitch.

The couple revealed they were "overwhelmed" by the news. "It's a real honor for me and the whole creative team for Beckham to be recognized by the TV Academy," David told HELLO!

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I'm so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and to all those people from my life and career who took part and played such an important role in my story."