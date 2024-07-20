Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham wows in slinky lace dress for rare date night
David and Victoria Beckham kissing

Victoria Beckham wows in slinky lace dress for rare date night

The former Spice Girl never fails to impress with her fashion…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham never fails to impress with her sartorial prowess, and it was no different when she headed out on a double date with her husband, David Beckham, on Friday night.

The couple were pictured alongside their friends, footballer Álvaro Morata and his entrepreneur wife, Alice Campello Morata. The quartet were beaming as they posed for a late-night snap in a glamorous bar.

Victoria and David Beckham on a double date© Instagram
VB and her beau were picture with their close friends for a double date night

Captioning the post, Alice penned: "Incredible people, beautiful night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham." To which David replied: "So lovely to see you both @alvaromorata @alicecampello."

As usual, VB looked chic in a black silk and lace slip dress, a stylish number of her own creation. She slicked her hair back into a chic bun and accessorized with a silver watch.

Victoria Beckham in a white suit with her son Brooklyn© Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Beckham family at the premiere for their Netflix show

Meanwhile, David opted for a classic white shirt and black shorts. As for Alice, she looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder top and black denim shorts.

Resharing the snap, VB wrote on her Stories: "Fun night!! Kisses," alongside a kissing face emoji.

The evening out came just after David received five Emmy nominations for his Netflix documentary, Beckham. The four-part series detailed David Beckham's career both on and off the pitch.

The couple revealed they were "overwhelmed" by the news. "It's a real honor for me and the whole creative team for Beckham to be recognized by the TV Academy," David told HELLO!

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I'm so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and to all those people from my life and career who took part and played such an important role in my story."

