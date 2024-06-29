Romeo Beckham 'twins' with mum Victoria in breathtaking photo

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree where Romeo Beckham is concerned, as he looks just like mum Victoria in a new photo shared to his Instagram.

Sharing the sweet snap from his sunny holiday aboard what appears to be a yacht, the 21-year-old football player is focused as he plays backgammon with Victoria.

© Instagram Game faces on

Similarly, the former Spice Girl has her game face on as she looks across the board.

Romeo captioned the shot: "Perfect weekend."

Many fans were stunned at their dark-haired similarity and took to the comments. One said: "You look like brother and sister, beautiful family."

The mother-son duo look to be aboard a large boat, and it could be the £16 million yacht owned by David and Victoria with the number seven on the side, which is the number David wore when he played for England.

© Instagram The pair share plenty of striking similarities

Romeo wore relaxed baggy denim shorts and a white t-shirt, keeping his hair back with a white and gold silk headscarf.

As usual, the fashion designer kept things effortlessly stylish in an all-black look with her long hair tied back in a topknot.

The youngest of the Beckham boys appears to be back on again with his long-term girlfriend Mia Reagan as the couple were recently spotted hand-in-hand on an outing at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

© SplashNews.com Romeo and Mia were pictured holding hands

Back in February, the pair announced their break-up via Instagram, with Romeo saying: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

21-year-old model Mia shared a throwback snap to when the couple first started dating, captioning the picture: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.