Romeo Beckham 'twins' with mum Victoria in breathtaking photo

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree where Romeo Beckham is concerned, as he looks just like mum Victoria in a new photo shared to his Instagram.
Sharing the sweet snap from his sunny holiday aboard what appears to be a yacht, the 21-year-old football player is focused as he plays backgammon with Victoria.
Similarly, the former Spice Girl has her game face on as she looks across the board.
Romeo captioned the shot: "Perfect weekend."
Many fans were stunned at their dark-haired similarity and took to the comments. One said: "You look like brother and sister, beautiful family."
The mother-son duo look to be aboard a large boat, and it could be the £16 million yacht owned by David and Victoria with the number seven on the side, which is the number David wore when he played for England.
Romeo wore relaxed baggy denim shorts and a white t-shirt, keeping his hair back with a white and gold silk headscarf.
As usual, the fashion designer kept things effortlessly stylish in an all-black look with her long hair tied back in a topknot.
The youngest of the Beckham boys appears to be back on again with his long-term girlfriend Mia Reagan as the couple were recently spotted hand-in-hand on an outing at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.
Back in February, the pair announced their break-up via Instagram, with Romeo saying: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."
21-year-old model Mia shared a throwback snap to when the couple first started dating, captioning the picture: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.
"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.