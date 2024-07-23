Victoria Beckham scolds David Beckham over Photoshop fail

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were able to enjoy a romantic sunset in the French vineyard, Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca on Tuesday evening.

However, when the former footballer shared an image of the loved-up couple enjoying their time together, Victoria was less than impressed. In the photo, the singer has her arm around the former footballer as he showcased their stunning dining venue, nestled in between the grapes, as the sun set behind them.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Victoria Beckham records husband David making their 'Beckham green juice'

However, Victoria and other eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the former Spice Girls star had seemingly morphed into 'Ginger Spice' as her locks were now a deep auburn.

"What?" Victoria questioned. "Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?" Another follower subsequently joked: "Now Ginger Spice!"

© Instagram Victoria's hair looked quite different

Despite the apparent new hairdo, Victoria still looked as elegant as ever, rocking a stylish black dress as she dined with her husband, who was seen in a plain shirt.

Last week, when it came to the pair's date nights, Victoria really pulled all the stops out with her outfit of choice.

© Samir Hussein Victoria and David have enjoyed plenty of moments over the years

The mother-of-four looked astounding in a black silk and lace slip dress, which came from her own VB brand. She slicked her hair back into a chic bun and accessorised with a silver watch. Meanwhile, David opted for a classic white shirt and black shorts.

The Beckhams have had reason to celebrate in the past few weeks, with the footballer's Netflix documentary, Beckham, receiving five Emmy nominations.

© Karwai Tang David's documentary was recently nominated for five Emmys

The couple revealed they were "overwhelmed" by the news. "It's a real honour for me and the whole creative team for Beckham to be recognized by the TV Academy," David told HELLO!.

EXCLUSIVE: How Victoria Beckham dodged dress 'disaster' pre-wedding

MORE: Princess Kate just carried a Victoria Beckham bag and no one noticed

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I'm so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and to all those people from my life and career who took part and played such an important role in my story."